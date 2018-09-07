Nottinghamshire v Yorkshire (day four): Kohler-Cadmore’s capacity to adapt marks out bright future

THERE WERE two main areas of interest from Yorkshire’s perspective heading into the final day at Trent Bridge.

The match itself was going nowhere - Yorkshire were 357-5 in reply to Notts’s own first innings 448 - and it did not deviate from that course as Yorkshire batted on to 498 all-out, the hosts finishing on 93-1 declared in their second innings.

Chief attention thus focused on whether Tom Kohler-Cadmore (92 not out overnight) could complete his maiden County Championship century for Yorkshire, and whether the visitors could secure the 43 runs they needed to reach 400 and maximum batting points in the seven overs left before the 110-over cut-off.

After 25 minutes’ play we had our answers, Kohler-Cadmore reaching three-figures from the final delivery of the day’s third over and Yorkshire reaching 400 from the final ball of the 110th over, thereby emulating Notts’s achievement earlier in the match of collecting maximum batting points for the first time this season.

Kohler-Cadmore’s century, made from 225 balls with 12 fours, was his fifth in first-class cricket after four for previous club Worcestershire.

The 24-year-old celebrated in understated style, quietly removing his helmet and raising his bat to the dressing room before embracing Tim Bresnan, the non-striker.

Yorkshire's Tim Bresnan was in the runs on Friday morning against Nottinghamshire. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Up on the players’ balcony, where his team-mates were gathered in standing ovation, Kohler-Cadmore’s father, Mick, was in the midst of their number.

Mick is dressing room attendant at Emerald Headingley, having followed his son from the same job at Worcester, and there is no more likeable or affable member of the Yorkshire staff.

Mick was rightly proud of his son, who has now seemingly sealed his Championship place.

Kohler-Cadmore’s main reputation has come in white-ball cricket, where he has produced a number of explosive performances, including a hundred on his Yorkshire one-day debut at Durham in May, a riotous 164 from 151 balls - the fourth-highest one-day score in the county’s history.

Perhaps the most impressive thing about Kohler-Cadmore’s innings at Trent Bridge was its patient character as opposed to its power, which highlighted that he has the capacity to adapt. Chris Waters

But this innings, which followed his 81 in last week’s Championship match against Somerset at Headingley, has inked him into the four-day team for the foreseeable future.

And with England Lions recognition having come his way earlier this summer, the tall right-hander is another Yorkshire player with designs on full international honours.

Perhaps the most impressive thing about Kohler-Cadmore’s innings at Trent Bridge was its patient character as opposed to its power, which highlighted that he has the capacity to adapt.

But he finally perished trying to hit out for the good of his side in pursuit of that final batting point.

With five runs needed from three deliveries to achieve that target, and with left-arm spinner Samit Patel halfway through the 110th over, Kohler-Cadmore made room to try to carve through the off side and was bowled leg stump for 106, having faced 232 deliveries all told.

His dismissal gave Notts a second bowling point and brought young all-rounder Matt Waite to the crease.

Waite promptly pocketed Yorkshire’s fifth batting point by going inside-out to strike his first delivery to the cover boundary before driving Patel’s final ball to the mid-on rope at the Radcliffe Road end.

Waite played positively in company with Bresnan, who advanced his overnight 11 to reach his first half-century since striking an unbeaten 68 in the corresponding match at Headingley in April.

Bresnan showed his skill by on-driving Matt Milnes to the boundary and then stroking the pace bowler to the extra-cover rope.

At the other end, Waite was dropped on 29 by Ben Duckett at mid-wicket off occasional off-spinner Jake Libby, the batsman responding by twice sweeping Patel for six in the space of three balls.

But Patel had his revenge when Waite got a leading edge to cover, having made 42 from 76 deliveries, and Patel’s fifth wicket of the innings - and his first five-fer at Trent Bridge for nine years - followed when he trapped Mat Pillans lbw on the stroke of lunch.

Patel added his sixth wicket soon after the break - his 300th in first-class cricket for Notts - when Jack Brooks was caught pushing forward to silly mid-off.

After that, it became a question of whether Bresnan - 78 when Brooks was dismissed - could reach his century, and his first since his unbeaten 142 in the 2016 title decider against Middlesex at Lord’s.

But with only last man Josh Poysden standing, Bresnan tried to hit Libby over the top and picked out Footit at mid-on, the former England all-rounder scoring 80 from 154 balls with 11 fours.

Notts’s second visit was of academic interest, Kraigg Brathwaite and Ben Slater adding 91 for the first wicket before Slater was bowled round his legs by Poysden.