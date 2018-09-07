Nottinghamshire v Yorkshire (day four): Kohler-Cadmore reaches landmark century as White Rose build lead

Yorkshire chose to bat on after reaching maximum batting points on the final morning of their County Championship match against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

The visitors batted through the session to reach lunch on 484-8, an overall lead of 36, with Tim Bresnan unbeaten on 72 and Samit Patel has bowling figures of 5-106.

The day began with Yorkshire resuming on 357-5, needing 43 from seven overs for their fifth batting point.

The other viable milestone was an individual one, with Kohler-Cadmore unbeaten on 92 overnight. Successive boundaries off Harry Gurney took the former Worcestershire player to his maiden Yorkshire hundred from 225 deliveries, with 12 fours.

His partnership with Bresnan went past the 50 mark, leaving seven runs needed from the 110th over.

The equation had been reduced to five from three balls when Patel bowled Kohler-Cadmore, who had stepped away looking to cut.

Yorkshire's Tom Kohler-Cadmorescored his maiden Championship century for Yorkshire at Trent Bridge this morning. Picture: Simon Cooper/PA

Matthew Waite, fresh to the crease, hit Patel for two boundaries in two balls to bring up the 400.

The seventh wicket pair added 72 before Patel ended Waite’s fun for 42. After heaving the spinner for two huge leg-side sixes, the batsman offered up a catch to cover.

Patel then pinned Matthew Pillans lbw for eight, to secure his five-wicket haul.