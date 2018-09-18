Latest, Yorkshire v Hampshire: Rain delays start as Coad earns county cap

There was no play possible before lunch on day one in the penultimate round Specsavers County Championship match between Yorkshire and Hampshire at Emerald Headingley due to rain.

Hampshire captain James Vince opted for an uncontested toss and to bowl first prior to an expected 10.45am start following overnight rain.

It’s a dream come true, I’ve always wanted to try and get to this stage of my life and the names you see on that board, just to join them is incredible and nobody can ever take it off me. Ben Coad

However, just before the start, the rain returned.

Yorkshire came into this fixture needing a maximum of 18 points from the final two games to secure their Division One future, while Hampshire need a maximum of eleven.

After successive wins over Worcestershire and Somerset, they will have designs on finishing third rather than looking over their shoulders.

There was enough time for Yorkshire captain Steve Patterson to hand a county cap to seamer Ben Coad, the 24-year-old who has taken 90 wickets and counting in the last two seasons of Championship cricket.

Coad, 24, who played through the Yorkshire age groups from U15s and is a product of the Club’s Academy, has been a shining light for the White Rose despite a recent side injury, highlighted by his second-innings five-for in last week’s home Roses win over Lancashire.

Coad, having sporadically played first-team cricket since debuting in 2013, finished a breakthrough summer of 2017 with 50 wickets in the County Championship and scooped three end of season awards, including Members’ and Players’ Player of the Year.

“It’s a massive honour to receive this,” said Coad, shortly after the presentation took place. “I wasn’t expecting it but apparently the family knew beforehand and didn’t tell me. I’m very honoured and privileged to have received it.

“I’ve always wanted to be capped but I didn’t expect to ever achieve it until the last couple of years. To get it now is massively pleasing.

“It’s a dream come true, I’ve always wanted to try and get to this stage of my life and the names you see on that board, just to join them is incredible and nobody can ever take it off me.

“It’s a huge milestone and you could say it’s a box ticked but we all know what the next one is now if we can get there; to try and get an England place. But to get this is massive for me and something I never thought I would achieve. This fixture last year was my breakthrough game in a breakthrough year. To be back here again a year-and-a-half later with a first-team cap is amazing.”