Jonny Bairstow returns behind the stumps for England for Oval Test against India

England have confirmed Jonny Bairstow will keep wicket in the fifth Test against India in place of Jos Buttler.

Buttler stepped into the role for the fourth Test in Southampton, with regular wicketkeeper Bairstow struggling with a broken finger, but the Yorkshireman will be back behind the stumps at the Oval.

A statement on the England and Wales Cricket Board’s website read: “Jonny Bairstow will keep wicket after recovering from a broken middle finger.”

Captain Joe Root, who named an unchanged team for England’s final Test match of the summer, told a press conference at the Oval: “I hope (Jonny) uses it as a real driving force to keep improving.”

Root also spoke about the moment England’s all-time record run-scorer Alastair Cook informed him this Test would be the last of his career.

Asked for his reaction when Cook broke the news, he paused before saying: “Sad. It’s been an outstanding career - 12 years at the top of the order. To have a record like that is some feat, especially in these [English] conditions for the majority of it.”