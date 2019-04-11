Hampshire v Yorkshire (day one, lunch): Adam Lyth puts Yorkshire in promising position

ADAM LYTH picked up his second half-century of the season as Yorkshire enjoyed the better of their first morning against Hampshire.

Opener Lyth had begun the Specsavers County Championship campaign with 81 in the first innings at Nottinghamshire last round and passed fifty again at the Ageas Bowl.

Having seen captain Steven Patterson win the toss and elect to bat, Lyth confidently struck 67 on a flat wicket under blue skies.

The former England Test player lost opening partner Harry Brook in the seventh over when he chopped a Fidel Edwards delivery onto his own stumps.

Lyth then moved through two milestones – firstly reaching 10,000 first class runs, with a crushing cover drive to the boundary.

And then his 52nd first class half-century, off 68 balls, which he reached with a flick off his legs for four.

But Lyth couldn’t reach the interval as Edwards, fresh on the back of a five-wicket haul against Essex, strangled him down the legside to have him caught behind.

England Test captain Joe Root remained unbeaten at lunch with Gary Ballance – Yorkshire 112-2.