Fourth Test build-up: Jonny Bairstow to play as batsman only

JOS BUTTLER will keep wicket for England in the fourth Test against India in Southampton.

Yorkshire’s Jonny Bairstow will play as a specialist batsman, while Moeen Ali and Sam Curran replace Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes (sore right thigh).

James Vince, who was named in a 14-man squad as batting cover on his home ground for Bairstow, left England training shortly before midday and is expected to join Hampshire for their rain-delayed County Championship fixture against Essex at Chelmsford.

Bairstow tested his broken finger in the Ageas Bowl nets before being cleared to play as a specialist batsman, as England seek to wrap up the series with an unassailable 3-1 lead.