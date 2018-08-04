Coach Andrew Gale full of belief as Yorkshire Vikings target quarter-final spot

Andrew Gale admitted there were a few nervous moments at Headingley last night for his Yorkshire Vikings team against Northants Steelbacks – but he was always confident they would get the job done and keep their Vitality Blast campaign on track.

Kane Williamson proved the star attraction once again for the hosts, a sublime unbeaten 52 making light work of the visitors’ total of 129-7 from their allotted 20 overs.

The six-wicket win was enough to move the Vikings up to third in the North group standings, level on points with Durham who, along with leaders Worcestershire, have played a game less.

Yorkshire’s bext encounter will be next Thursday’s sellout Roses clash with Lancashire Lightning at Headingley.

“It was a bit shaky at times in the chase having lost Adam Lyth first ball, but Kane held the innings together and played a really mature knock,” said a delighted Gale, last night.

“It was exactly the kind of performance that you want from your overseas player.

Yorkshire's coach Andrew Gale Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“I said to the lads at the start of the day ‘The only thing that will cost us is a win is complacency’.

“We weren’t – from ball one, we were right on it. I could tell we were up for the challenge.”

Gale said he and his players expected a low-scoring affair having seen the wicket before the game, although any early concerns they had in their reply eventually proved unfounded.

“We knew the pitch would be a little bit tacky,” added the Yorkshire first-team coach.

“It was originally going to be used for the Derbyshire game that was cancelled (last month), and we were a bit worried about it. So we knew we had to be smart, and we were. It wasn’t a shirt front like it usually is here.

“It is a case of so far, so good. You know what T20 is like. It’s a game of momentum and confidence, and we’ve got to keep this run going.”

Steelbacks coach David Ripley was understandably disappointed,.

“The changing room feels a better place when you’ve fought hard,” he said.

Yorkshire's Gary Ballance hits out against Northants at Headingley on Friday night. Picture by Anna Gowthorpe/SWpix.com

“It needed a world-class player for Yorkshire to get them home. We scrapped really hard. You look back at the game, and we should have got 10-15 more runs. We just needed to find a way of getting to 140. That may have been enough.”