Bowling against future employers galvanises Yorkshire’s Brooks

Jack Brooks says bowling against the team he is joining next season has given him a greater focus this week.

It was announced this week that double Championship-winning bowler Brooks would be leaving Yorkshire at the end of the season to join Somerset on a three-year deal.

But that did not stop him taking four wickets on day one of the County Championship match as his current employers Yorkshire hosted his future team-mates of Somerset at Emerald Headingley on Wednesday.

“I haven’t had a problem with it (bowling against Somerset) because I’m still a Yorkshire player. If anything, it’s galvanised me a little bit more,” said Brooks.

“I’m professional, and I have a lot of pride. I want to do my best for Yorkshire while I’m still here.”

Brook’s four wickets came as Somerset built an imposing 374-8 on day one.

“We wanted to have a bowl first because there was plenty in it. We beat the bat quite a bit, but we were probably a bit short and wide for the second half of the first session.

“Second session, we were on it and didn’t get the luck we maybe deserved.

“At the end, Gregory’s come out and been really positive and put his foot down.

“It’s a bit frustrating not to bowl them out for a cheaper score really.

“We have to come back in the morning, knock them over early and get batting. It’s going to be a hard slog now, especially given we’re down to three bowlers.

“Matthew Fisher has hurt his toe. A couple of weeks ago, he cut his toe quite badly in a Lions game and had stitches in it. It appears to have gone again, and he’ll probably need more stitches.