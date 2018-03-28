Australian ball-tampering cheats are handed 12-month bans

AUSTRALIA have banned captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner for 12 months over the ball-tampering case.

Cameron Bancroft, the player to actually tamper with the ball in the Test against South Africa, has been banned for nine months.

Australia's David Warner: Banned.

Cricket Australia are due to issue an official statement soon over the roles played by Smith and Warner in the pre-meditated plan to tamper with the ball on the third day of the Cape Town Test.

The trio, who were due back on the plane to Australia today, will have the right to challenge their verdicts and also the durarion of their penalties via a CA code of behaviour hearing with an independent commissioner, who can also choose whether the hearing is public or private.

More to follow later