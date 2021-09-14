Yorkshire CCC v Warwickshire - Rain thwarts White Rose in victory attempt

GOT HIM: Yorkshire's Ben Coad celebrates tacking the wicket of Warwickshire's Sam Hain at headingley on Sunday. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Play was officially called off at 2.30pm following steady rain throughout the morning.

Yorkshire will go into day four on 50-3 in their second innings, requiring a further 174 for victory.

Gary Ballance has 21 to his name as both sides eye a win that would keep alive their title hopes.

Paul Grayson, the Yorkshire batting coach, said: “It would be nice if we turn up tomorrow morning and it’s cracking the flags because we saw last night for a little period when the sun was out that the wicket looked a little bit flatter.

“We have a positive mindset and belief that we can chase these runs down, definitely.

“We’re aware that it’s going to be pretty difficult, but we talk about partnerships. Hopefully, we can put a couple of big ones together and go close.”

Tim Bresnan, the Warwickshire all-rounder and ex-Yorkshire player, said: “I think we do (have enough runs) with the attack we’ve got this game. Woakesy (Chris Woakes) has been massive for us. He’s bowled superbly, backed up well by everyone else.

“The sun came out for the last hour and a bit (day two), which made it difficult for us, but once the clouds come in at Headingley, anything is up for grabs.”

Bresnan has had a hand in all three Yorkshire second innings wickets, catching Adam Lyth, George Hill and Dawid Malan at first slip - the latter brilliantly off the final ball of day two in a potentially pivotal moment.