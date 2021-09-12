Yorkshire CCC v Warwickshire - Live updates from Headingley

GOT HIM: Yorkshire's Ben Coad celebrates tacking the wicket of Warwickshire's Sam Hain at headingley on Sunday. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com

The Yorkshire captain had the 17-year-old first-class debutant Jacob Bethell caught by wicketkeeper Harry Duke to reach the milestone on his 172nd appearance.

Patterson, 37, returned figures of 14-3-34-4 and fellow pace bowler Ben Coad 11.4-0-48-4 as the visitors were rolled over in 42.4 overs after being sent into bat beneath cloudy skies.

Matthew Fisher and George Hill chipped in with a wicket apiece, with only wicketkeeper Michael Burgess (66) making a significant contribution.

Resuming on 103-7 after lunch, Warwickshire lost their eighth wicket with the total on 133 when Patterson claimed his landmark scalp of Bethell, who scored 15.

When Craig Miles was brilliantly caught by Duke, diving to his right off Coad to fall for a duck, Warwickshire were 134-9.

Coad also captured the last wicket when Burgess pulled to Bess at deep-backward square-leg, Burgess’s 66 arriving from 90 balls with nine fours plus a scooped six off Coad.

Yorkshire’s reply was soon in strife at 5-2.

George Hill was trapped lbw by Chris Woakes for four, and Adam Lyth lbw to Liam Norwell for a single.

Yorkshire slipped to 27-3 when Dawid Malan cut Woakes firmly to backward-point, where Bethell took an excellent low catch to remove the England batsman for nine.