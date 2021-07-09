Yorkshire cricket supporters back in the ground at Headingley Stadium for a T20 match (Picture: Tony Johnson)

The game is being played before a reduced crowd due to the government’s Covid-19 guidelines with no tickets available for sale or collection on the gate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire will book their place in the quarter-finals for the first time in five years if they beat the holders and North Group leaders.

The White Rose have two further group games to play - at Lancashire on Saturday July 17 and at Derbyshire the following day.