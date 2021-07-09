Yorkshire CCC fans without a ticket urged not to travel to Nottinghamshire for Twenty20
YORKSHIRE supporters are being reminded not to travel to Trent Bridge for today’s T20 Blast match against Nottinghamshire unless they already have allocated seat tickets.
The game is being played before a reduced crowd due to the government’s Covid-19 guidelines with no tickets available for sale or collection on the gate.
Yorkshire will book their place in the quarter-finals for the first time in five years if they beat the holders and North Group leaders.
The White Rose have two further group games to play - at Lancashire on Saturday July 17 and at Derbyshire the following day.
For further details on the ticketing, streaming and matchday information at Nottinghamshire tonight, please visit: https://www.trentbridge.co.uk/news/2021/july/outlaws-vs-vikings-ticketing-streaming-and-matchday-info.html