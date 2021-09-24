STICKING AROUND: Yorkshire bowler Adil Rashid Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Rashid, 33, has penned a new two-year deal to play white-ball cricket, while Ballance, 31, has agreed a three-year extension to play in all formats.

Martyn Moxon, the Yorkshire director of cricket, said: “I am delighted that both players have committed their futures to the club.

“Adil and Gary are very important players to the team, and we look forward to them further contributing for years to come.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MAN FOR ALL FORMATS: Yorkshire's Gary Ballance will remain with Yorkshire after signing a new three-year extension. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“Both players have been at Yorkshire for many years and have played in some of the most high-pressured matches in world cricket.

“Their experience and influence are hugely beneficial to the young squad that we are developing across all three competitions.”

Rashid, the World Cup-winning leg-spinner, concentrates now on the white-ball game.

He has not played a first-class match since January 2019, when he made the last of his 19 Test appearances against West Indies in Barbados.

Rashid’s last first-class appearance for Yorkshire was in September 2017, when he played in the County Championship game against Middlesex at Headingley.

Yorkshire perceive him as a key player in T20, availability permitting, with Rashid making five T20 appearances for the county this summer, his first games for Yorkshire for over two years.