Weekend Review: All-round contribution from Jon Tattersall helps York destroy Harrogate

A sparkling, all-round contribution from Jonathan Tattersall saw York overcome Harrogate by 162 runs and maintain a powerful start to the defence of their Yorkshire Premier North title.

Tattersall hit 88 and with his opening partner Duncan Snell (112) put on 211 before turning destroyer with a spell of 5-50 as Harrogate were dismissed for 131.

Having played a game more, Scarborough head the early table after overcoming Woodhouse Grange. Darren Harland (72) and Sam Drury (48) led the way in their 232-5 and even with a battling stand between Steve Burdett (25no) and Sam Tennant (30no), Grange came up 18 runs short.

There was also a tail-end flourish at Sessay where Christopher Till (30no) and Stuart Peirse (28no) helped the home side to 218-8, but a stand of 144 between Scott Hopkinson (64) and Liam Hope-Shackley (103) put Clifton Alliance on the way to a five-wicket win.

Max Maciver (108) shared century stands with Ryan McKendry (52) and Pradeepth Gunaratne (45) as Stamford Bridge raced to 323-8. Gunaratne then took 5-52 as Acomb were dismissed for 165.

Sheriff Hutton Bridge set a 313-6 target thanks largely to brothers Mark (65) and Matthew Fisher (77) and Robert Pinder (60). Russell Robinson then followed up his 35no with a 5-53 spell as Driffield were restricted to 237-7, Alec Drury top-scoring with 63.

Josh Thurwell runs in for Cleckheaton in their Bradford Premier League win over Methley. Picture: Steve Riding.

Tom Loten (71) and Harry Duke (51no) were the main contributors to Yorkshire Academy’s 72-run win over Castleford.

Chris Siddall’s 71 and 91 in 57 balls from Danial Rafiq were the highlights of Whitley Hall’s 258-6 before four wickets each for James Brown and Callum Bethel dismissed Treeton for 166, Lewis Pike making 65.

That puts Hall among the early pacemakers in Yorkshire South Premier alongside Sheffield Collegiate who beat Doncaster Town, recovering from 126-5 to 263-7 thanks to Michael Simpson (43), Matthew Lee (46no) and Josh Varley (29no). Ali Waqas hit an unbeaten 103 in Town’s reply.

Sajid Khan was run out on 98 but his contribution helped Whiston stay among the early leaders after they overtook Aston Hall’s 232 in which Awais Zia made 118.

Steve Morgan took 7-52 as Wakefield Thornes bowled out Cleethorpes for 180 to clinch a comfortable victory.

Mark Cummins (6-25) starred as Barnsley were bowled out for 124 but Harpeet Singh Bhatia, who had top scored with 38, then took 5-38 and combined with Daniel Watson (5-22) to skittle Wickersley for 92.

Tail-ender Robert Day (39no) and Jake Smith (36no) steered Appleby Frodingham to 144-8 but Hallam eased home by five wickets.

Hanging Heaton are early leaders of the Bradford Premier after fighting off a spirited Townville challenge.

Nick Connolly (84) and Callum Geldart (54) led the way in Heaton’s 263 and despite the efforts of Connor Harvey, who followed up a 4-46 spell with 54, and Ritchie Bresnan (51no) the visitors came up 36 runs short.

Sam Gatenby (50) and Kasir Maroof (96) helped Scholes to 215-9 before Farsley collapsed to 88 with Yasir Ali taking 6-38.

Tayyab Tahir smashed 103 in 68 balls and put on 142 with Nick Lindley (112no) as Cleckheaton passed Methley’s 270-9 in which Jordan Laban made 67 and Daniel Shuffe 70.

A century partnership between Aiden Langley (55) and Steve Bullen (97) was the highlight of New Farnley’s comfortable win over East Bierley, while an unbeaten 38 from Jack McGahan saw Woodlands recover from 46-5 to pass Pudsey St Lawrence’s meagre 93.

Suleman Khan hit 70 and took 4-38 as Lightcliffe comfortably overcame Bradford & Bingley by 45 runs.

Star performers of the day in the Aire Wharfe were Otley’s Chris Thompson (106no) in their win over Adel and Patrick Nagel, who took 8-30 to clinch victory for Follifoot against Bilton.

Eddie Walmsley cracked 18 fours and nine sixes in a quick-fire 167no then took 3-36 to ease Moorlands to victory at Thongsbridge and keep them among the early pace-setters in the Huddersfield Premier.