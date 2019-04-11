The Cricket World Cup is in Leeds this weekend and you can get a selfie with it

Cricket fans in Leeds are being the chance to get up close and personal with one of the sport’s most prestigious trophies this weekend.

The iconic ICC Cricket World Trophy is to go on display at Trinity Leeds on Sunday, April 14, from 2pm-4.30pm.

cricket

The visit marks the city’s Emerald Headingley Stadium, hosting four matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup this summer wiith England, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India all due to play at the ground.

READ MORE: Nine best kept secrets in Leeds even some locals won't know about

Accompanying the trophy tour event at Trinity Leeds will be a sea of colour and entertainment. To ensure that their visit will last long in the memory, fans will also be able to have a picture with the celebrated trophy.

As part of the festivities at Trinity Leeds, there will be performances with a distinct South Asian flavour from Yorkshire-based group ‘Punjabi Roots’ at approximately 2pm & 3pm, and also a few surprise googlies bowled throughout the afternoon that are guaranteed to keep both the trophy crowds and shoppers on their toes.

Councillor Judith Blake, leader of Leeds City Council, said: “We are very excited that Leeds and Emerald Headingley Stadium has been chosen as a host city for the ICC Cricket World Cup, and can’t wait for the action to begin as England take on Sri Lanka on June 21.

“It is fantastic therefore to be welcoming the world-famous ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy this Sunday to Trinity Leeds. Not only will fans of all ages have the chance to see and have their picture taken with one of the sport’s most iconic prizes, there will be also be a range of fantastic entertainment to enjoy.

“This promises to be an unbelievable year of sport in Leeds as we look forward to hosting an array of fantastic sporting events, and with Headingley also a venue for a one-day international and Ashes Test Match, cricket fans really are in for a treat this summer.”

Dan Wharton, marketing manager at Trinity Leeds, said: “We’re so lucky to have the ICC Cricket World cup centre stage here at Trinity Leeds, offering visitors the chance to get up close to the iconic trophy. There will be plenty of eye-catching performances and spectacular surprises on Sunday and we can’t wait for visitors to see what’s in store.”

The trophy tour will move to Emerald Headingley Stadium on Monday, April 15 as part of a closed event in the afternoon. Including a number of teams’ of young people from Leeds and Bradford, on offer will include; an eight a side cricket tournament; skills zone; quiz, and the chance to learn more about a balanced diet and food from countries participating in the tournament.

Attending to lead an interactive poetry workshop will be Glastonbury Festival poet, Dominic Berry, which will revolve around the different nations that are competing. Also visiting Headingley to see the trophy later in the evening will be competition winner, Veronica Jones, who was recently voted ‘India’s biggest cricket fan’. As part of her trip to Britain, Veronica is visiting each host city and during a one-day tour will be taking in the sights of Leeds.