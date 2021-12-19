Gone: England's Joe Root is dismissed by Australia's Mitchell Starc.

Root’s day was bookended by bouts of eye-watering pain after he was struck in the groin area without the protection of a box during the pre-play warm-ups and then clattered again in the tender region by an 85mph delivery that left him buckled over in pain for several minutes in the closing moments of the final session.

But the lasting blow was dealt after he bravely resumed the battle, nicking Mitch Starc outside off stump just four deliveries before the close of play. His physical discomfort will ease in time, but England’s Ashes may not if they slip 2-0 with three to play.

They will head into the final day on 82-4, with the victory target of 468 a non-factor as they instead look to block out three full sessions against opponents who have been routinely ruthless with the ball.

Ouch: Joe Root after being struck during day four of the second Ashes Test.