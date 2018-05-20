Patel puts Vikings in a spin after a good start

Jeetan Patel starred with 4-33 before Sam Hain hit a superb unbeaten 102 as Warwickshire secured their first win of this season’s Royal London Cup against Yorkshire at Headingley.

Patel, the Bears captain and talismanic overseas off-spinner, put the skids under Yorkshire, who had raced to 80 without loss by the 13th over. They finished with 247-9.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Patel took all of his wickets as the Vikings slipped to 149-6 in the 30th over, with India batsman Che Pujara’s 96-ball 73 standing out after the hosts elected to bat.

Warwickshire’s left-handed opener Ed Pollock then hit Tim Bresnan for a straight six in the first over as his dashing 26 got the chase off to a positive start.

Hain, who faced 110 balls, shared 87 inside 19 overs for the second wicket with Jonathan Trott (50) and 97 inside 14 with Adam Hose for the fourth.

He went on to complete his second successive century to help Warwickshire bounce back from Thursday’s opening day defeat at home to Derbyshire, winning by five wickets with 4.2 overs remaining.

Yorkshire, who have also won one and lost one in the North Group, will be frustrated they were unable to build on the opening stand between Tom Kohler-Cadmore (39) and Adam Lyth (38).

After Aaron Thomason’s bustling seamers made the breakthrough by getting Kohler-Cadmore caught at deep gully, Patel trapped Lyth lbw two balls later.

The New Zealander then had Jack Leaning and Adil Rashid caught behind and bowled Andrew Hodd, with his three wickets coming in as many overs as the score fell to 149-6 in the 30th.

Olly Stone backed Patel up with two wickets, while wicketkeeper Tim Ambrose claimed five catches in a sharp Warwickshire fielding display.

Pollock’s four fours and a six in his 21 balls then allowed the visitors to get ahead of the rate, with his opening partner Trott and Hain calmly advancing to the target.

They took the score beyond 100 in the 19th over and matched each other run for run through the forties.

But Trott was run out coming back for two to deep cover as the score fell to 126-2 in the 25th. His first run brought up 50. Ian Bell then followed caught at slip in the next over, bowled by left-arm seamer James Wainman, but Hain and Hose ensured Yorkshire hopes were only briefly raised. Hose dominated their partnership and hit 44 before handing Ben Coad a consolatory wicket. Wainman also picked up his second wicket before Hain reached his hundred off 107 balls, including 12 fours.

Yorkshire coach Andrew Gale said: “It’s pretty evident where we lost the game. We got off to a fantastic start there, 80 without loss. Then we lost two wickets to put us on the back foot. We just didn’t do the basics well from there.

“We didn’t have to take Jeetan down. We could have just milked him at four or five an over and saw him off. I thought the shot selection against him was very poor. He bowled well.”

“It’s disappointing not to back up Friday night (at Durham) because we played some exceptional cricket. But it’s one game. We’ll pick ourselves up and go again on Wednesday.”