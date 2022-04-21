Northamptonshire v Yorkshire - day two County Championship updates

YORKSHIRE moved into a position of complete control on day two of the County Championship match against Northamptonshire at Wantage Road.

By Chris Waters
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 10:51 am
Updated Friday, 22nd April 2022, 6:26 pm
The County Ground, Northampton. Picture:Tony Marshall/Getty Images

At stumps, the visitors were 85-1 in their second innings, leading by 177, with Adam Lyth on 41 and George Hill three.

Dimuth Karunaratne, the Sri Lanka captain on his Yorkshire debut, was the man out, bowled by Luke Procter for 36.

Karunaratne and Lyth added 73 for the first wicket inside 17 overs as Yorkshire built rapidly on a first innings advantage of 92.

Northants were dismissed for 204 in reply to Yorkshire’s first innings 296, Emilio Gay top-scoring with 65 and Jordan Thompson the visitors’ most successful bowler with 4-54. Matthew Revis captured 3-43.

