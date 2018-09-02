Yorkshire Leagues Review: Title showdowns in store across the White Rose

Victories for York and Woodhouse Grange mean they go into their final week head-to-head on Saturday with the Yorkshire North title at stake.

Duncan Snell’s fifth century of the season helped York to 239-5 before Jonathan Moxon (4-53) and Oliver Leedham (3-26) dismissed relegated Acomb for 96.

Andrew Bilton (45), Chris Wood (44) and Simon Tennant (65) led the way as Woodhouse Grange set a 228-7 target, then Wood picked up 7-35 as Driffield fell for 142, No 8 Mark Goddard hitting a defiant 41 not out.

Ryan Gibson (84) and Ryan McKendry (70) put on 136 and Dominic Rhodes weighed in with 52 not out to put Stamford Bridge on the way to a 144-run win at Clifton Alliance, Rhodes taking 5-22 as the home side collapsed to 114.

With Mark Wilkie taking 5-36, it took half-centuries from Jonathan Read and Kristian Wilkinson to see Scarborough to 214-9. Wilkie then hit 85 and put on 117 with fellow opener Mark Jackson (55) and put Sessay on the way to a four-wicket win and safety.

There was a thrilling finish at Castleford where Harrogate scored eight off the final over to clinch a one-wicket win off the final ball.

Eitan Litvin (58) was top-scorer in the homes side’s 175, Ashley Griffin taking 5-40, and even though Jack Young responded with 5-40, Tom Geeson-Brown and Harry Stow held their nerve to clinch the win.

Despite a half-century from George Hill, Yorkshire Academy came up 21 runs short of Sheriff Hutton Bridge’s 186.

The Bradford Premier title will go down to the final weekend but Pudsey St Lawrence have one hand on the trophy after openers Mark Robertshaw (62no) and Adam Waite (37no) eased them past Scholes’ 111-9 in which Steve Watts and Chris Marsden took four wickets each.

The only threat comes from New Farnley, who kept their hopes alive with a six-wicket win over Methley, Steve Bullen (50) and Lee Goddard (46no) leading their reply.

Farsley opener Mark Harrison hit 71 and took 4-13 and with James Logan (5-33) dismissed Lightcliffe for 97 to clinch a 105-run win.

An eighth-wicket stand of 88 between Aqsad Ali (79no) and Josh Holling (29) helped Hanging Heaton to 187 but Callum Goldthorp (76no) saw Bradford & Bingley safely home.

Josh Thurwell’s 5-42 spell was not enough to stop Townville passing Cleckheaton’s 103 while Sam Frankland (58no) eased Woodlands past East Bierley’s 120.

With Wakefield Thornes crowned champions, attention in Yorkshire South was at the other end of the table where Appleby Frodingham and Whiston PC were confirmed as relegated.

Jake Smith (52) top scored in Appleby Frodingham’s 144 but an unbeaten 77 from Matthew Cartwright clinched the win that ensures Aston Hall’s safety.

Whiston openers Andrew Tomlinson (65) and Gareth Davis (62) put on 130 but with Jordan Cook taking 5-40, they were dismissed for 200 and Bill Kirby (99no) and James Osmond (76) ensured there were no slips from Cleethorpes.

Duncan Heath took 5-20 as Thornes fell for 118 but Mahmood Rasool (3-25) and Steve Morgan (4-35) bowled out Doncaster five runs short.

Dan Priestley (59) and Jamie Carrington (61) led the way in Sheffield Collegiate’s 224 which saw wicketkeeper Alex Fletcher take six catches. James Moorhouse (47) and Neil Longhurst (85) gave Whitley Hall a chance but Carrington (8-30) made sure of the win that secures runners-up spot for Collegiate.

Shahjahan Younis (127) and Sam Drury (77) hit 13 sixes between them and put on 119 as Treeton made 325-8. Wickersley openers Dave Rodgers (91) and Mark Cummins (38) shared a century stand and Thomas Knight hit an unbeaten half-century but Will Street’s 6-59 held them 93 runs short.

Bill Jenkins (74no) saw Hallam past Barnsley’s 199-7.

Stephen Brown took 5-35 and hit 59 not out as Otley beat Beckwithshaw to reclaim top spot in Aire Wharfe and confirm their opponents’ relegation just a year after being crowned champions.

Sam Fox (40 and 5-24) starred as Burley beat Adel by 39 runs but having only picked up six bonus points they dropped to second, two points behind Otley with two games to go.