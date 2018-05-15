Thompson fires off telling ton for Otley

OTLEY enjoyed the perfect weekend in the Aire Wharfe League as victory against Adel was followed by success against leaders Burley in a first-round clash of heavyweights in the Waddilove Cup.

Last year’s runners up Otley maintained their fine start to the new Division One campaign with Saturday’s 99-run triumph at home to Adel, who were constantly left chasing Chris Thompson who recorded a fine 106 not out.

Horsforth bowler Alex Myers bowls North Leeds' Barry Singleton for a duck - one of his five victims in the nine-wicket win for Horsforth

Thompson’s century included 12 fours and six sixes as Otley posted a target of 288-8 after winning the toss and electing to bat first with Stephen Brown the second-highest scorer with 42.

Brown’s three-wicket haul then helped knock down Adel for 189 despite the efforts of James Dobson (64) and Adel skipper David Foster (70).

Burley, who finished third last year, remained level on points with Otley at the top of the table the same day with a 130-run victory at fourth-placed North Leeds, who were skittled for 138 in pursuit of Burley’s 268-4 in which Daniel Revis blasted 95.

Burley captain Jason Wright (47) and Nicky Bullock (59) also weighed in before Sam Fox’s spell of 3-39 caused trouble for the North Leeds batsmen.

Horsforth's Andy Robinson took three wickets.

League heavyweights Burley and Otley then met in a mouth-watering first-round tie in the Waddilove Cup the following day, and Otley edged a five-run victory thanks to a brilliant fourth-wicket stand between Brown and David Hester.

After winning the toss and electing to field, Burley had Otley at 78-3 before Brown (100no) and Hester (55no) took up the gauntlet to put on a stand of 142 to take their side to 220-8.

The pair’s efforts proved crucial with Burley falling just short at 215-5 despite an unbeaten knock of 62 from Nicky Bullock.

Defending champions Beckwithshaw also enjoyed the perfect weekend as fifth-placed Rawdon were left sick of the sight of ’Shaw after defeats in both league and cup.

Visiting Rawdon were first sent to an 18-run loss in Saturday’s league clash before Beckwithshaw recorded a five-wicket win in Sunday’s Waddilove Cup tie.

Beckwithshaw’s Peter Hotchkiss took six wickets over the two games with ’Shaw now up to seventh after their shaky start.

Follifoot are third and just five points behind the top two after Saturday’s 141-run crushing of second-bottom visitors Bilton, followed by a 91-run triumph at home to Ilkley in the Waddilove.

Bottom club Ilkley had bagged this year’s first league win the previous day with a three-wicket success at fourth-bottom Horsforth, who then overcame visiting North Leeds with nine wickets to spare in Sunday’s Waddilove Cup tie.

Guiseley dropped to third bottom after a 39-run loss at sixth-placed Pool on Saturday.

But both sides bounced back with wins in the Waddilove at the expense of Bilton and Ben Rhydding respectively. Along with Ben Rhydding, fellow Division Two sides Tong Park Esholt and Collingham also marched into the Waddilove quarter-finals.

Collingham won at Adel and Tong Park overcame hosts Colton Institute.