Priestley Cup ban for Farsley after failing to play in final

FARSLEY have been banned from the Priestley Cup and Shield competitions for four years and fined £2,000 following their recent Bradford Cricket League final forfeiture against Woodlands.

The development follows a recent disciplinary meeting between Farsley officials and league representatives.

The final had been scheduled to take place at Undercliffe on Sunday, August 27, but rain led to its abandonment, with Bank Holiday Monday being the pre-arranged reserve date.

But Farsley subsequently informed league secretary Chris Leathley that they would be forfeiting the final as they felt that they were unable to field a suitable side – with four key players being unavailable for the reserve date - to the intense disappointment of league officials.

It was the first time that the famous competition, which began in 1904, has not had a final, with finals even taking place during the two World Wars.

Handing out the punishment, deemed as final, a league statement read: “Farsley CC 1st and 2ndXI teams are excluded from all Bradford Premier Cricket League Cup and Shield competitions for a period of four years. Farsley CC will be eligible to enter BPCL Cup and Shield Competitions in season 2023.

“Farsley CC will pay a financial penalty in the sum of £2,000 to the Bradford Premier Cricket League. The BPCL will make an award to Undercliffe CC by way of compensation from this financial penalty and cover its own incurred costs. This compensation may be paid in stages.

“Farsley CC will not be permitted to host any BPCL Cup Final for a period of 10 years. Farsley CC will submit a letter of apology to the Bradford Premier Cricket League (secretary) within seven days from receipt of this notification.

“The letter, which will be published on the Leagues website, is for the benefit of all supporters of both the Bradford Premier Cricket League and Cricket lovers generally.

“Farsley CC will receive a ‘first and final’ written warning of an additional sanction should there be any further criticism and factually incorrect statements made by any member of Farsley CC in line with the Bradford Premier Cricket League social media policy, which can be located on the league website under discipline.”