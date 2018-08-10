Bradford League: Top-flight stage is set for ‘Super Saturday’

RARELY can the Bradford League have staged a ‘Super Saturday’ as enthralling as the one which awaits tomorrow.

The action sees the top four square off on what promises to be an occasion to savour with second-placed New Farnley hosting the side just below them in champions Hanging Heaton and new leaders Pudsey St Lawrence welcoming fourth-placed Farsley, another side with bonafide title aspirations.

Pudsey St Lawrence captain Chris Marsden.

By the close of play tomorrow, the Premier League table could have a completely different complexion, with St Lawrence currently in the box seat with a narrow three-point lead, with just 12 points separating the top four.

It promises to be a thoroughly intriguing end to the season and the suspense will continue next weekend too when St Lawrence head to Heaton and Farsley entertain fifth-placed Methley, themselves still in with a chance of gatecrashing the championship party.

The places to be tomorrow are Lawns Lane and Tofts Road, with Farnley – fresh from defeats in the league and Priestley Cup to Farsley – desperate to bounce back at home to the Tewits, who they also take on in the Heavy Woollen Cup final at the start of next month.

Farnley captain Lee Goddard said: “We are playing the big boys and by the end of this period, we will find out where we stand really.

“At the end of the day, you have got to play everyone twice and this is just the way the fixtures have worked for us.

“It will be a very tough period for us and the big games are coming thick and fast and we have also got the (Heavy Woollen) final against Hanging Heaton on September 2.”

After five wins in their past six outings, St Lawrence head into tomorrow’s game with Farsley bang in form – although the Red Laners also go into the game with a pronounced spring in their step following back-to-back wins over Farnley.

St Lawrence captain Chris Marsden said: “Farsley had a massive weekend with two really good results. Farnley are a fantastic team and for someone to do the double over them in a weekend shows how strong a team Farsley are.

“We have got to be at our best to compete and come away with the win. If we are not at our best at any time in the next five weeks, we are going to be found out as we are playing four out of the top five teams in the league.

“If you are not at your best, it will show in the result.”

Elsewhere tomorrow, Methley host old rivals Townville and Bradford and Bingley will be desperate for survival points at home to East Bierley.

Woodlands make the short trip to Lightcliffe and relegation-threatened Schloles welcome in-form neighbours Cleckheaton.

Just one point separates the top two in Championship One with frontrunners Undercliffe hosting Bankfoot tomorrow and nearest challengers Wrenthorpe heading to Baildon.

Third-placed Morley will aim to cash in at lowly Hunslet Nelson and fifth-placed Pudsey Congs visit basement boys Yeadon.