Bradford League: Saints in box seat heading into last two rounds

Have your say

PUDSEY ST LAWRENCE are firmly in the box seat to lift their third top-flight title in four years after a seismic 46-run victory over top-of-the-table rivals New Farnley.

The win has moved Chris Marsden’s side 13 points clear at the summit with two rounds to go, with St Lawrence hosting troubled Scholes on Saturday before visiting Methley on the final weekend.

Pudsey St Lawrence opener Adam Waite, who is to join New Farnley next season, is reluctant to leave the crease after being given out, caught by Lee Goddard off the bowling of Alex Lilley. PIC: Steve Riding

New Farnley host Methley – whose own faint silverware hopes ended on Saturday following a 31-run loss to Hanging Heaton – this weekend before visiting Bradford and Bingley on September 8.

It was a day for the bowlers at St Lawrence, with the hosts defending a total of 153 against Farnley, for whom Alex Lilley and Andrew Brewster took three wickets apiece.

Replying, Farnley were stymied by Jordan Thompson, who took the wickets of their opening three batsmen and they eventually succumbed for 107, with Charlie Parker weighing in with a key 4-26.

Marcus Walmsley (53) and Adil Islam put Methley in charge against Heaton, chasing their opening salvo of 202, but the Tewits rallied superbly.

Jordan Thompson, of Pudsey St Lawrence, who scored 25 and took three wickets against New Farnley. PIC: Steve Riding

Callum Geldart (6-39) blazed a trail with his spin as Methley fell short at 171.

Earlier, Ishmail Dawood (56) and Nick Connolly (49) produced solid knocks for Heaton, with captain Grant Soames taking 4-36 for the hosts, as the visitors leapfrogged them into third.

Woodlands are in fifth place after an easy nine-wicket win over neighbours Scholes, who were dismissed for 115.

Spinners Kez Ahmed (5-21) and Chris Brice (5-42) cleaned up with an unbeaten second-wicket stand worth 104 between Tim Jackson (57no) and Sam Frankland (44no) ensuring a cakewalk.

Yorkshire opener Tom Kohler-Cadmore smashed a belligerent 127 as he struck his maiden league ton in style as Cleckheaton saw off East Bierley by five wickets.

Kohler-Cadmore put on 189 for the third wicket with Toby Thorpe (54).

Mid-table Farsley edged past Bradford and Bingley by two wickets, thanks to the exploits of James Logan, who hit an unbeaten 94 as the Red Laners chased down B&B’s 212-8. Chris Henry took 4-57 for Farsley.

Wrenthorpe are 16 points clear at the top of Championship 1, while third-placed Morley saw off Pudsey Congs by 41 runs.