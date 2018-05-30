Bradford League: Saints and Heaton going toe to toe at top of table

Have your say

PUDSEY ST LAWRENCE and Hanging Heaton have propelled themselves to the top of the pack in the Bradford Premier League after sealing a Spring Bank win double.

St Lawrence lead the way by two points, holding their nerve to edge past neighbours Farsley by two wickets on Bank Holiday Monday after a more convincing seven-wicket win over Townville on Saturday.

Pudsey bowler Richie Lamb, who took four wickets as Townville were bowled out for 147. PIC: Steve Riding

An unbeaten 45 from captain Chris Marsden saw them squeeze past Farsley (160), replying with 164-8 to the Red Laners’ innings, for whom James Pickles and Mark Harrison scored half-centuries.

Earlier, solid contributions from Jordan Thompson (62), Mark Robertshaw (50no) and Richie Lamb (4-48) helped St Lawrence (149-3) ease past Townville (147) by seven wickets, Connor Harvey hitting 62 for the losers.

Champions Heaton (134-8) are second with a narrow win over New Farnley (133) knocking them off top spot on Monday, despite the sterling efforts of Alex Lilley, who took 7-57 for depleted Farnley at Bennett Lane.

The Tewits (197-8) also had to dig deep and show their battling qualities to triumph at Scholes on Saturday, with former Yorkshire wicketkeeper Ishmail Dawood being the Heaton hero with an unbeaten 57 as they squeezed past the hosts’ total of 196-9.

Shahid Nawaz was last man out for Townville, bowled by Chris Marsden. PIC: Steve Riding

Big losers over this holiday weekend’s double header were Farsley, whose defeat to St Lawrence followed Saturday’s setback to New Farnley, who included ex-Yorkshire man Ajmal Shahzad in their ranks.

An opening stand of 106 between Simon Lambert (90no) and Martin Andersson (52) enabled Farnley (194-2) to saunter past Farsley’s 191 all out with 20 balls to spare.

It was a mixed weekend for fourth-placed Woodlands (139), who disappointingly lost out to improving Lightcliffe (224-9) on Monday, following their comfortable Saturday success over Bradford and Bingley.

Woodlands were second best to Lightcliffe, who moved up to fifth with Yassir Abbas taking 4-32.

Forty-eight hours earlier, the Albert Terrace outfit (183-4) eased past B&B (182) with Chris Brice taking 5-44 – with Kyme Tahirkeli (84) again catching the eye for the losers.

Cieran Garner (55no) and wicketkeeper Greg Finn (52no) were in form for Woodlands. B&B fared better on Monday, with a stunning 136 from batsman Jonathan Whitehead seeing them hammer basement boys East Bierley, blitzed for a sorry 79, by 206 runs, with the South View Road men 30 points adrift at the bottom.

After Saturday’s loss at Lightcliffe, Cleckheaton (166-5) held sway against another near-neighbour in Scholes (162), thanks to another eye-catching contribution from overseas player Tayyab Tahir (84) with the Moorenders prevailing by five wickets.

Shoukat Ali (61) top-scored for Scholes, with Jonathan Whiteoak taking 4-51 for Cleckheaton.

Beaten at St Lawrence on Saturday, Townville (238) rallied with a strong 147-run over old rivals Methley (91) on Monday.

Jack Booth delivered a captain’s performance, hitting 52 before claiming a magic 6-14 to skittle Methley.

Harry Clewett (58) also contributed for the winners.

Methley (186-8) had a better time of it on Saturday, although they were pushed all the way by Bierley (185) before edging home by two wickets.

A key unbeaten 85 from in-form Adam Patel saw Methley home with Ismail Ahmed taking 5-63 for Bierley.

Top man with the ball for Methley was overseas quickie Waqas Ahmed, who finished with figures of 6-48.

MORLEY’S outstanding start to the Championship One season continued with a comprehensive victory over Batley to make it five wins from five games.

Overseas player Sanga Cooray announced his arrival by leading the way with 51 in Morley’s 182-9, with captain Oliver Halliday chipping in with 43 – Mohammad Shahnawaz (4-48) being in the wickets for Batley.

Nathan Bromby then took charge with the ball, taking 5-35 as Batley crumbled to 80 all out, Dave Nebard weighing in with 3-10.

Second-placed Undercliffe, who host Morley next Saturday, are seven points behind following a strong 136-run win over Pudsey Congs.

Overseas player Khalid Usman (65) and Gulsheraz Ahmed (51) put on 106 for the fourth wicket as Undercliffe struck an impressive 261-5. In reply, Congs were back in the showers for just 125, with only opener Mubtada Akhtar (36) looking convincing. Usman sealed an excellent game with 4-29 with his off spin, while Sonny Matharu returned identical figures.

Wrenthorpe are level on points with Undercliffe after their convincing 183-run win over Yeadon, who were dismissed for a paltry 70, with Awais Ejaz taking a super 7-20 for Wrens.

Earlier, Wrens opened with 253-7 with Matthew Race leading the way with 62 and Jordan Sleightholme (49) and Sam Wrigglesworth (43no) chipping in.

Hartshead Moor climbed off the bottom and out of the relegation zone as they defeated Ossett by three wickets – their first league win of the season.

Moor were in control after bowling out Ossett for 120 with Mohammad Khan taking 4-15 and Iain Wardlaw bagging 3-44.

Overseas player Ali Shah (36) top scored as Moor reached their target in 27.4 overs.

Left-arm spinner Chris Rhodes produced a match-winning spell of 7-40 as Gomersal bowled out Baildon for 176 to complete a 46-run win. Captain Jack Hainsworth (57) top scored for the Jenny Lane side when they replied to Gomersal’s 222-8.

Richard Wear and Jack Seddon both made 72 and shared a decisive fifth-wicket stand of 114 for Gomersal.

Bankfoot’s Andrew Stothart bagged 5-36 as his side dismissed Hunslet Nelson for 94 to complete a 117-run win.

Arsaam Malik top scored with 60 in Bankfoot’s 211-8. Spinner Danny Cross (3-31) was the pick of the Nelson bowlers.