Bradford League: Relegation is tough on Nelson captain Stiff

UNLUCKY Hunslet Nelson’s relegation back to Championship Two was confirmed following a final-day loss to third-placed Morley.
Several sides went into the final round of Championship One action with a chance of going down, but it was Nelson who will drop into the third tier of the Bradford League.
Hunslet’s 39-run defeat saw them trail nearest rivals Ossett by four points, with Hartshead Moor and Gomersal also securing their safety.
Nelson’s defeat was tough on captain Will Stiff, who took 4-56 to help dismiss Morley for 201 before making an unbeaten 37 in his side’s response of 162.
Stiff’s opposite number, Oliver Halliday, had a profitable day, top-scoring with 67 for Morley before taking a stingy 3-9, well supported by Matthew Dowse (4-49).
Ossett bowler Joe Finnigan took a tremendous 7-43 in his side’s game with Batley, but it was still in a losing cause.
Finnigan’s feats helped restrict Batley, whose main men were Muhammad Tahir (42) and Mohammad Shahnawaz (37), to a modest 131.
But it was a total that Ossett could not chase as they fell short by three runs. Top scorers were James Van der Merwe (39) and Jon Sadler (31), with Musa Ahmed taking 3-13 for the winners.
Meanwhile, Hartshead signed off their first season back at this level with a six-wicket win over neighbours Gomersal.
Ex-Yorkshire paceman Iain Wardlaw took 5-47 as Gomersal were restricted to 164-9 and contributions from Joe Bowman (58), Craig Field (44) and Mohammad Khan(38no) helped Moor over the line.
Already relegated Yeadon ended a tough season on a positive note following a five-wicket triumph over Pudsey Congs.
Ryan Heptinstall saw them home with an unbeaten 64 after Congs opened with 151.
Jonathan Donnelly (3-39) was Congs’ best with the ball, and James Massheder took 3-28 for Yeadon.
Meanwhile at the summit, the remaining issue was the title destination with Undercliffe edging out fellow promoted side Wrenthorpe following a compelling late day of action.
Wrens took 19 points from their seven-wicket win over Baildon, which meant that Undercliffe required a full 20 points against Bankfoot – which they duly managed.