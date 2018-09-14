Bradford League: Nearly-men New Farnley happy with big progress made this season

RUNNERS-UP in both the Bradford Premier League and Heavy Woollen Cup, some would view 2018 to be an ‘if only’ season for New Farnley.

But the go-ahead West Leeds outfit take a wholly different slant and believe that their incremental progress points to a club firmly on the rise and well poised to achieve their ambitious long-term plans to establish themselves as one of the league’s heavyweights.

Ajmal Shahzad celebrates taking a wicket for New Farnley.

Cricket chairman Paul Hutchison said: “We are moving forward as a team and club. Consistency is coming and we now need to learn when to win in ugly situations every now and again. It will come.

“We are only coming towards the end of the second year of a multi-year plan. It was never the intention to win the league in year two; it was further down the line.

“We have got the nucleus of a good squad.

“There will be a couple of changes, but nothing wholesale and we are building from within as well and there are a few being added at the younger end.

“We have a long-term plan and it is not just a short-term thing of saying: ‘let’s throw a team together for an instant win.’

“It is about looking at the long-term plan.

“We are working on a five-year plan and there is a longer 10-year plan that we want to instil if we can.”

The Championship One winds down this weekend, with Undercliffe and Wrenthorpe fighting for the title, with Hunslet Nelson, Ossett, Gomersal and Hartshead Moor all still scrapping to avoid relegation.

Final-day action sees Moor travel to Gomersal, while Nelson go to Morley. Ossett welcome Batley.

New top-flight champions Pudsey St Lawrence head to the seaside tomorrow to tackle North Yorkshire South Durham League outfit Great Ayton in the Yorkshire Premier League play-off semi-finals.

The pair met in the play-offs in 2016 with St Lawrence reigning supreme to book a memorable finals appointment in Abu Dhabi against Wakefield Thornes.

Thornes are also in action in the semi-finals tomorrow when they take on York at Doncaster Town CC.