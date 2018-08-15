Bradford League: Hanging Heaton celebrate national finals day ‘first’

CUP adventures have sent Hanging Heaton far and wide over the years – and their next port of call is Derby’s County Ground next month.

The Tewits will play either Cornwall Premier League outfit Penzance or Sussex Premier League side Roffey after a historic first-ever progression to the national finals of the Vitality ECB Club T20 competition on September 16.

New Farnley opener Steve Bulle,n who scored 27, attacks the Hanging Heaton bowling in a win that keeps the pressure on Pudsey St Lawrence. PIC: Steve Riding

It comes after a resounding 72-run success over Lincolnshire Premier League outfit Bracebridge Heath in the regional final on Sunday.

In the process, Heaton became just the second Bradford League team to reach finals day, emulating Pudsey Congs’ exploits in 2015 when they lost out in the last four to Exmouth at Cardiff.

Opening, Heaton made 186-8, with a captain’s knock arriving from Gary Fellows (61) and Nick Connolly chipping in with a key 36 down the order.

Replying, Will Carter hit a half-century for the hosts, having earlier taken 3-34, but wickets fell regularly as Heath were dismissed well short at 114 – Josh Holling taking 3-18 for the victors.

The second semi-final on finals day will be between Norfolk side Swardeston and Cheshire-based Nantwich.

The victory helped provide a spot of balm for Heaton after they suffered defeat to top-flight title rivals New Farnley the previous day – on an afternoon when the top four squared off.

Farnley remain second after an 84-run win over defending champions Heaton, while leaders Pudsey St Lawrence powered past Farsley, who have dropped to fifth place in the table

A fine seventh-wicket stand of 101 between ex-Yorkshire and England paceman Ajmal Shahzad (74) and Alex Lilley (47) helped Farnley to a strong 253-7 – with Shahzad then backing up with a key 4-34 in a virtuoso showing against the Tewits.

Heaton were all out for 170, despite some accomplishment at the top of the order, most notably from Connolly (56).

Farsley – in a real early hole at 6-4 – were skittled for 77 at Tofts Road with Richie Lamb taking 3-35 for St Lawrence, who eased home by seven wickets.

Methley remain dark horses for silverware after beating Townville by six wickets, after dismissing their old rivals for 131.

Matthew Waite and Waqas Ahmed took three wickets apiece, while Jonathan Booth (62) impressed for Townville – with Jordan Laban (44) top-scoring for Methley.

St Lawrence are two points clear of Farnley and 19 ahead of third-placed Heaton – who they encounter this weekend at Bennett Lane – with Methley 24 points adrift of the frontrunners.

A remarkable game at the foot of the table saw basement boys East Bierley bowl out sorry Bradford and Bingley for a paltry total of 20 en route to a ten-wicket whitewash.

A majestic display from Ibrar Younis, who took a staggering 7-10, proved B&B’s undoing with five home batsmen dismissed for ducks.

Bierley eased to victory in under five overs, but there was solace for Bingley, who climbed out of the bottom two by virtue of the fact that Scholes have received a 20-point penalty after their second team failed to fulfil their game at Spen Victoria.

Scholes’ first team compounded a bad weekend for the New Popplewell Lane outfit, who lost out by eight wickets to Cleckheaton.

John Thurwell took an impressive 5-36 as Scholes were back in the pavilion for just 104, with the only resistance coming from Sikander Mahmood (37).

Replying, the Moorenders eased home with Andrew Deegan (35) top-scoring.

Sam Frankland hit a fine 106 as Woodlands beat Lightcliffe by six wickets, with Cieran Garner also weighing in with 46 for the victors.