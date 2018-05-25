Bradford League: Farnley face testing run of three games

A BAROMETER of New Farnley’s early-season form will certainly arrive by the close of play on Bank Holiday Monday.

Setting the pace at the top of the Bradford Premier League along with Hanging Heaton, Farnley face an acid test – a home game with Farsley tomorrow followed by a Monday trip to champions Heaton.

Ben Kohler Cadmore.

Captain Lee Goddard said: “We have Farsley and then Hanging Heaton and then Pudsey St Lawrence early next month. It is a cliché, but there are no easy fixtures in this league.

“Give it another ten or 12 days and you will get a better picture. Although I do not really look at the table until you are eight or nine games in. Then it starts to sort itself out in terms of where teams are going to be.

“We have only played four games and we are on top of the pack. Although I prefer to be there than in the chasing pack.

“These are tests we are looking forward to. The big games are the ones we want to play for and challenge ourselves with.

“The boys are looking forward to it and we are eager for the weekend to come.

“Hanging Heaton have got to be the team to best, with the way they have recruited with (Ben) Kohler-Cadmore. But St Lawrence and Farsley also look strong.

“Every (top) team has already been beaten this season. Although Hanging Heaton are strong on paper, they are beatable as Farsley proved last weekend.

“I think the league will be closer this season than it has been for a long time and that is credit to the league.”

Elsewhere tomorrow, Heaton visit Scholes, while St Lawrence will be aiming for their first home win of the season against Townville before making the trip to neighbours Farsley on Monday.

Fourth-placed Woodlands head to Bradford and Bingley tomorrow before entertaining Lightcliffe just under 48 hours later.

Cleckheaton visit Lightcliffe tomorrow before hosting near-neighbours Scholes on Monday.

A big game in Championship One on Saturday sees leaders Morley – nine points clear at the summit – head to Batley,

Fifth-placed Pudsey Congs go to second-placed Undercliffe, while Wrenthorpe, in third, go to third-from-bottom Yeadon.

A basement battle sees rock-bottom Hartshead Moor, yet to win this term, host Ossett.