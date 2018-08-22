Aire-Wharfe: Top-flight status all but assured by Follifoot

FOLLIFOOT caused reverberations at both ends of the table in Division One of the Aire Wharfe League with Istakhar Hussain excelling in a three-wicket triumph at leaders Otley.

The win all but guaranteed Follifoot’s top-flight status whilst opening the door for Burley-in-Wharfedale’s title chances.

Burley-in Wharfedale batsman Jason Wright scored 73 in a seventh-wicket stand of 104 with Lewis Bolton (49). PIC: Steve Riding

Follifoot put their hosts in to bat and Hussain took out opening duo Graeme Wolfenden and skipper Ben Morley for single figures as part of a return of 3-45.

George Huntley (35) and Chris Thompson (27) attempted to revitalise the innings but skipper Alex Fox also took 3-36 as Otley were skittled for 158.

Nathan Goldthorp hit back by claiming 4-27 but there was no stopping no 7 batsman Hussain who remained unbeaten on 57 as Follifoot reached 160-7 after an early knock of 32 from Nick Robinson.

Burley took advantage of Otley’s defeat by taking a full 20-point haul through a 42-run success at third-bottom Pool.

Pool bowler James Rosewarne who took three wickets against Burley-in-Wharfedale to take his season's tally to 50. He also scored 64 with the bat but his side lost to second-placed Burley who closed the gap on leaders Otley. PIC: Steve Riding

Burley elected to bat first and while only four batsmen made double figures, the efforts of Sam Fox (34), Daniel Revis (34) and in particular skipper Jason Wright (73) and Lewis Bolton (49) hauled them to 231 to frustrate David Amos (3-59) and James Rosewarne (3-38).

With Burley at 111-6, Wright and Cooper shared a fine seventh-wicket stand of 109. Pool’s Rosewarne then made 64 but the hosts were dismissed for 189 despite a valiant late 43 from Amos. Burley are now just 12 points behind Otley with four games left with Burley now 48 points ahead of third-placed Rawdon who fell to a five-wicket loss at an Ilkley side up to fifth.

Rawdon skipper Andrew Duckworth made 87 with Henry Wilson taking 3-65 as the visitors were kept to 228-8.

Ilkley skipper William Spivey (41) and Alex Bailey (95) then shared an opening stand of 83 en route to a winning 231-5.

Defending champions Beckwithshaw are now bottom following a six-wicket reverse at home to Guiseley who jumped one place above them. ’Shaw posted a target of 229-7 led by Oliver Hotchkiss (59) with chief support from captain Ross Sedgley (39). Guiseley, though, hit back with Michael Truswell (44) and Jack Kelly (73no) helping their side to a potentially crucial win at 231-4 though Guiseley are still 32 points behind Pool.

There’s another 13 points to fourth-bottom Bilton who fell to a 37-run loss at fourth-placed North Leeds.

Defeat was harsh on Tuseif Arshad who took 6-58 but the 48 made by captain opener Andrew Carson and 71 from Taran Chana proved crucial.

Their efforts took North Leeds to 218 and Bilton were then bowled out for 181 as Barry Singleton (5-55) and Adam Copley (3-36) got to work. Adel went sixth with a four-wicket victory at Horsforth who are now seventh.

Opener Ben Heritage (50) and Bailey Worcester (45) shone as Horsforth made 169 but Adel overhauled at 170-6 with Michael Edwards (32), skipper David Foster (35) and Griffin Lea (36) the main run makers.