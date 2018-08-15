Aire-Wharfe: Six-wicket haul lifts Bilton clear of danger zone

Mustahsan Ali Shah continued his fine year with a six-wicket haul as Bilton booted clear of the Aire Wharfe League dropzone with an 85-run win at home to troubled champions Beckwithshaw.

Bilton elected to bat first and while opener Shah was dismissed for four, the hosts’ next three batsmen all made good contributions.

Umar Ishaq, of St Chad's Broomfield, is out, caught�Hanzaq J Mir off the bowling of �Jack Cunnington for a duck. PIC: Steve Riding

Cameron Martin (35) and Siraj Hussain (73) shared a second-wicket stand of 96 with skipper Ryan Bradshaw then added 37 with Bilton posting 262-8 despite the bowling of Oliver Hotchkiss (3-64) and Peter Hotchkiss (3-66).

’Shaw opener Dax Guy then made 34 but he was removed by Shah who took 6-44 with Beckwithshaw captain Ross Sedgley left on 30 not out.

Bilton are now 47 points clear of second-bottom ’Shaw who are now 34 points from safety after third-bottom Pool’s six-wicket win at fifth-bottom Follifoot. Follifoot opted to bat first and Matthew Williams made 54 but with Yasar Ali’s 31 being the chief support the innings crumbled to 161 all out with Matthew Naylor taking 3-47.

Pool captain Charlie Bell (47) and James Rosewarne (64) then shared an opening stand of 94 with Patrick Dixon also weighing in with 31 as the visitors reached 169-4.

Tom Erxleben, of St Chads Broomfield, who top scored with 66, beating extras which totalled 50 - of which 34 were wides PIC: Steve Riding

Bottom club Guiseley are 42 points from safety after a six-wicket reverse at home to leaders Otley.

The leaders put Guiseley in to bat and skipper David Hester claimed 5-19 as Guiseley were knocked over for 126.

Jack Martin (21) and Graeme Wolfenden (35) put on 36 for the first wicket with Hester adding a knock of 40 as Otley eased to 130-4.

Second-placed Burley enjoyed a 71-run success at home to sixth-placed Ilkley. Burley were put in to bat and. after a 33 from Daniel Revis, skipper Jason Wright (55no) and Joshua Challenger (34) put on a seventh-wicket stand of 72 to ensure a total of 202-7.

Ilkley’s no 8 batsman Robert Spivey n hit back with a knock of 32 but Challenger (3-37) and Sam Fox (4-29) took the main wickets as Ikley were dismissed for 131. Burley are 27 points behind Otley and 35 ahead of third-placed Rawdon who were seven-wicket winners at home to fifth-placed Horsforth.

Charlie Fairbank (59) and Ryan Sharrocks (40) produced good knocks as Horsforth made 177 after electing to bat with Marcus Berryman (3-55), Jake Hodges (3-48) and Andrew Doidge (3-34) all in the wickets.

Sharrocks then took 3-57 for Horsforth but the day belonged to Rawdon captain and opener Andrew Duckworth who remained unbeaten on 97 as his side eased to 178-3 after an earlier 32 from fellow opener Henry Scanlan.

North Leeds moved fourth with an eight-wicket win at sixth-placed Adel who were frustrated by Barry Singleton’s 5-34 as they were bowled out for 156 despite good turns from Arjun Ramkumar (52) and Griffin Lea (36). North Leeds cruised to 158-2 with skipper Andrea Carson (47) and Farhan Khan (84) putting on an opening partnership of 131.