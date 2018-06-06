Aire-Wharfe: Otley put pursuers firmly on back foot

OTLEY have opened up a 14-point lead at the top of the Aire Wharfe League after readily brushing aside nearest pursuers Follifoot in their own back yard.

Saturday’s hosts, Follifoot, were put in to bat by last year’s runners-up who then sent their title rivals packing for just 114 all out.

Otley's Stephen Brown catches Follifoot's Nick Robinson.' PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The 26 made my Istikhar Hussain proved the highest contribution as Chris Thompson (3-14), Ricky Halloran (3-38) and Nathan Goldthorp (3-30) all took three wickets apiece.

Skipper Ben Morley then led from the front for Otley as his knock of 57 proved the foundation for the visitors to ease to an eight-wicket victory by reaching 116-2.

Burley-in-Wharfedale climbed to second with a 67-run triumph at home to eighth-placed Pool.

Burley won the toss and elected to bat and their top four all made decent contributions as the 56 from captain Jason Wright proved the top score in a total of 172-8. Pool’s Adam Slater (4-20) eventually bowled Wright whilst James Rosewarne took 3-49 but the visitors were then skittled for 105.

Follifoot's Ishtikar Hussain hits a big four.' PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Nick Brook (3-29) and Nicky Bullock (3-10) were the chief destroyers with Pool skipper’s Patrick Dixon’s 22 the biggest contribution to the lowly total.

Burley are now nine points clear of Follifoot who have dropped to third.

North Leeds are nine points further back in fourth after their clash at second-bottom Bilton was cancelled meaning three points each.

Fifth-placed Horsforth are level on points with North Leeds after their four-wicket win at seventh-placed Adel.

Horsforth won the toss and stuck Adel into bat with the hosts then blitzed for 75 all out as Sajad Ali took 4-19.

Alex Myers also offered support with figures of 3-18 with Elliot Audsley, Arjun Ramkumar, skipper David Foster, Joe Pratt and Sam Baxter all going for ducks as opener Tom Harrison top scored with 26.

Adel’s Griffin Lea hit back with a decent spell of 3-30 but Horsforth reached the winning post at 76-6, led by the efforts of captain Oliver Hardaker with 23 not out.

Rawdon are sixth after a 71-run success at home to fourth-bottom Ilkley.

Rawdon were put in to bat but raced to a total of 257-7 as Henry Scanlan (49) and George Myers (52) shared an opening stand of 111 before Jake Hodges weighed in with a fine knock of 78.

Dave Pennett took 4-58 but Ilkley fell well short of their target at 186-8 as Andrew Doidge returned figures of 4-42, leaving Nick Cockroft frustrated after his unbeaten 50. Robert Spivey also made 39.

Bottom club and champions Beckwithshaw are now 13 points from safety after a five-wicket loss at Guiseley who are tenth, two points above second-bottom Bilton. Beckwithshaw won the toss and elected to bat but only skipper Ross Sedgley (34) and Oliver Hotchkiss (37) made double figures as the visitors were sent packing for 111 all out. Henrych Nel (3-29) and Marcus Brown (3-20) caused damage and opener James Thistlethwaite’s 38 then sent Guiseley on their way to a winning 113-3.

WETHERBY LEAGUE

Gaforth parish CHURCH maintained their lead at the top of Wetherby League Division One on Saturday with a win over Scholes, writes MARCO HOPCUTT.

Garforth’s (95-8) win over Scholes (92-10) saw them extend their lead over Barwick-in-Elmet at the top.

Barwick (104-7) failed to apply the pressure on the leaders as they fell to a defeat at the hands of Sicklinghall (107-1), allowing Garforth’s lead at the top of the heap to be extended to seven points.

This result also allowed Church Fenton to close the gap on Barwick and go level on points with them.

Fenton (217-10) thrashed relegation-threatened Thorner Mexborough (93-10). Church Fentons win by 124 runs was down to some strong running by the likes of John Wilkinson (29), Danny Langdon (35) and Steven Parker Harrison (28). Mexborough remain in the bottom three and will be looking over their shoulders as bottom-of-the-table Rufforth (198-10) picked up three points in a draw with South Milford (198-8).

Rufforth are on five points, only three points behind Thorner Mexborough and now only one behind second-bottom Ledsham who travelled away to Kippax Welfare.

Ledsham (172-10) missed the chance to climb the table as they fell short to Kippax (257-8) who put themselves four points clear of Thorner Mexborough and within three of mid-table Scholes.