Aire-Wharfe League: Otley line up ‘double’ after cup final victory

OTLEY claimed the first half of a potential double with victory in Sunday’s Waddilove Cup final against Guiseley at Cross Green.

Guiseley’s innings never got going with Nathan Goldthorp snaring 4-23 to help skittle the Leeds side for 122 with Jonny Baines (27) and Damon Reeve (28) top scoring.

Charlie Swallow, who took seven wickets in Collingham and Linton's win over Horsforth Hall Park. PIC: Steve Riding

Otley skipper Jamie Pickering then led from the front for Otley who cruised to a winning 124-1 with Pickering unbeaten on 59 after Otley had lost Ben Morley for 54. Morley was also in fine form in Saturday’s league clash at home to fourth-bottom Bilton who were left chasing a total of 216 after putting their hosts into bat.

Morley blasted 12 fours and two sixes as part of his knock of 86 which together with a return of 32 from David Hester frustrated the efforts of Bilton’s Mustahsan Ali Shah (3-55).

Otley’s Stephen Brown then took 6-31 which together with Ricky Halloran’s 3-14 sent Bilton packing for 136 all out. The frustration continued for Shah who top-scored on 49.

Second-placed Burley maintained their pursuit of Otley with a three-wicket triumph at Horsforth who sit fourth.

Collingham's Chris Bridge, who took three wickets in the win over Horsforth. PIC: Steve Riding

Horsforth opted to bat first and Bailey Worcester made a fine 76 which together with a contribution of 50 from Jibrael Malik helped his side up to 234-8. Burley then looked in a spot of bother at 38-3 but solid knocks from Nicky Bullock (58), Redmond Bolton (40), Joe Hall (38no) and skipper Jason Wright (30) turned matters around as the title chasers reached the winning post at 238-7.

Third-placed Rawdon fell 36 points behind Burley as they slumped to a 102-run hammering at North Leeds who moved sixth. North Leeds put themselves into bat and were dismissed for 163 as Jake Hodges took 3-30 including the wicket of Taran Chana who top scored with 48. James Harding also snared 3-1 but Dominic Cowley avoided the trouble and stayed unbeaten on 41.

Rawdon, though, then capitulated to be bowled out for just 61 as Nick Summerscales (3-9) and Barry Singleton (3-14) caused the most damage.

Bottom club Guiseley fell to an 83-run defeat at Follifoot who are fifth bottom and 53 points clear of the dropzone. Follifoot’s Istikhar Hussain took a brilliant 7-28 as Guiseley were knocked down for 152 chasing Follifoot’s 235-6 in which captain Paul Angove (51) and Yasar Ali (53) made half-tons. Second-bottom Beckwithshaw fell to a six-wicket loss at home to seventh-placed Adel whose Samuel O’Sullivan took 5-17 as ’Shaw were dismissed for 130 despite a 46 from Sam Moore. Adel captain David Foster then made an unbeaten 66 to see his side home at 133-4.

Third-bottom Pool were felled by three wickets at home to fifth-placed Ilkley whose Henry Wilson took 4-54 to keep the hosts to 223-9. Opener James Rosewarne made 64.

Terry Pattinson replied with the day’s highest score of 112 to steer Ilkley to 225-7 despite the efforts of Rosewarne (4-65) who removed Oscar Forster (39) who shared a second-wicket stand of 127 with star man Pattinson.