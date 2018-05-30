Aire-Wharfe League: Mustahsan fires Bilton out of the drop zone

Mustahsan Ali Shah blasted the highest score of the day as Bilton jumped out of the Aire Wharfe League Division One drop zone with a nine-wicket win at rivals Beckwithshaw who themselves are now in the bottom two.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, ’Shaw posted a target of 213-6 led by decent efforts from Joseph Holderness (57), Ross Sedgley (36) and Oliver Hotchkiss (49no).

North Leeds batsman Taran Chana plays the ball in the air to be caught by Elliot Audsey off the bowling of Sam O'Sullivan for 10 runs. PIC: Steve Riding

But Bilton opener Ali Shah had other ideas and his superb unbeaten knock of 156 saw his side home and hosed at 214-1 with Clyde Williams (28) and Siraj Hussain (12no) the other run scorers.

At the top, Otley are six points clear after their seven-wicket win at home to bottom club Guiseley.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat but fine bowling from James Davies (4-14) and Stephen Brown (3-20) caused the main damage as Guiseley were skittled for just 100.

Otley then eased to 104-3 as an early knock of 20 from Ben Morley was followed by telling contributions from David Hester (54no) and James Davies (21no).

Otley picked up 19 points for the triumph but second-placed Follifoot closed the gap slightly by picking up the full 20-point haul in a seven-wicket win at fifth-bottom Pool. The hosts were put in to bat and opener James Rosewarne made a decent fist of things through a knock of 62 which was later followed by a helping of 45 from Adam Slater.

But Follifoot bowler Istikhar Hussain proved the star of the show as he took 6-41 including a hat-trick with the last three wickets.

Follifoot then had little trouble reaching 180-3 thanks largely to the efforts of Cameron Martin (38), Nick Robinson (52no) and Yasar Ali (32no).

Burley-in-Wharfedale are another seven points back in third after a 23-run win at fourth-bottom Ilkley.

Alfie Roy Webb (39), skipper Jason Wright (46) and Nicky Bullock (52) were all nicely in the runs as Burley posted a target of 201 that proved too much for Ilkley as they were toppled for 178.

Oscar Forster led the chase with a knock of 48 but the spells of Joshua Challenger (4-33) and Daniel Gill (4-44) proved crucial.

North Leeds are now six points further adrift in fourth after a 30-run success at home to seventh-placed Adel.

North Leeds made only 164 as Samuel O’Sullivan took 3-38 but Adel were sent packing for even less at 134 all out as Barry Singleton (5-18) and Farhan Khan (4-54) caused chaos with Singleton taking out dangerous captain David Foster (55).

There is then a 14 point gap back to fifth place which is now occupied by Horsforth after their 24-run win at home to Rawdon who dropped to sixth. Horsforth opener Ben Heritage cracked 100 to help his men to 253-6 with captain Oliver Hardaker’s 47 and Bailey Worcester’s 37 also integral.

Rawdon opener Henry Scanlan hit back with an offering of 56 but his side fell just short at 229 all out.

There were fine late efforts from tail-enders Harry Nicholson (54) and James Harding (48), while Ryan Sharrocks took 4-50 with Sajad Ali returning 3-48.