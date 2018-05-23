Aire-Wharfe League: Morley hits ton as leaders Otley crush sorry Bilton

Have your say

Otley remain top of Division One in the Aire Wharfe League after they thrashed bottom-of-the-table Bilton by 217 runs.

Otley won the toss and captain Ben Morley put his side into bat first where they managed to get a score of 285-6.

Sam Cooper clips the ball to the boudary in his innings of 41 as Horsforth Hall Park beat third-placed Collingham and Linton by 15 runs. PIC: Steve Riding

Morley top scored for the away side plundering 109 from 111 balls but he was caught and bowled by Mustahsan Ali Shah. Stephen Brown scored an impressive 61 which took Otley to a comfortable score.

It wasn’t meant to be for Bilton as they were skittled for just 68, with Chris Thompson and Ricky Halloran taking three wickets each and Billy Hyde and Nathan Goldthorp, two.

Adel managed to get their second win of the season after a seven wicket win over Beckwithshaw.

Beckwithshaw batted first and were bowled out for 146. Griffin Lea took 3-30 and Gareth Connor, 3-19.

Chris Bridge is congratueted after getting out both openers for Collingham. PIC: Steve Riding

Adel knocked off the runs for the loss of three wickets, with David Foster 51 not out and James Dobson 44 not out seeing Adel home.

Horsforth also got their second win of the season after they beat third-place rivals Burley-in-Wharfedale by 28 runs.

Horsforth made 190, with opener Ben Heritage top-scoring with 57. Jason Wright took 4-28.

Burley were dismissed for 162, with Alex Myers taking 5-60 and Ryan Sharrocks, 3-37. Nicholas Brook hit 57 in the reply.

Second-placed Follifoot beat struggling Guiseley by two wickets. Guiseley scored 197 with Damon Reeve scoring 47 not out and skipper James Thistlethwaite, 39.

Nick Robinson and captain Yasar Ali both hit half-centuries to steer Follifoot home, with Reeve taking 4-56.

North Leeds enjoyed a 34-run win over Rawdon. Runs from Dominic Cowley (77 not out) and Farhan Khan’s unbeaten 47 helped North Leeds to 218-6. Marcus Berry bagged 3-35.

Rawdon managed 184 in reply with Farhan Khan taking 4-50.

Ilkley (195-6) managed to see off Pool in a four-wicket win.

Adam Slater (51) and Patrick Dixon (60) in the runs and Nick Cockroft and Ryan Ridehalgh both taking three wickets.

In reply, Ilkley opener and captain William Spivey top scored on 55 with Ian Chaplin (48 not out) not far behind. James Rosewarne snared 4-43 for Pool.