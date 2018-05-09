Aire-Wharfe: Ilkley toss decision backfires ‘big time’

Have your say

NORTH LEEDS enjoyed their second win of the season by a convincing 142 runs at sunny Ilkley in Division One.

The home side won the toss and William Spivey put North Leeds in to bat.

Pool bowler David Amos runs in. He took six wickets in the win at Horsforth. PIC: Steve Riding

The decision backfired big time as they put on an impressive batting performance in reaching 207-7 from their 50 overs, George Wales top-scoring with 51.

Ilkley then collapsed to just 59 all out as Aftab Karim and Joel Morley struck with 4-12 and 3-11, respectively.

Follifoot also managed to get their second win of the season – a four-wicket success over Adel.

Follifoot won the toss and elected to field – a decision justified by Istikhar Hussain (5-44) and Alex Fox (3-26) as Adel fell for 127. Patrick Nagel gave support with 2-29.

Marcus Berryman, of Rawdon, attacks the Otley bowling. PIC: Steve Riding

Follifoot got off to a shaky start with the bat and were 64-5 at one point with David Foster (3-17) removing the first three batsmen.

Captain Alex Fox and Yasar Ali (both 31 not out) came to the rescue and saw the away side take the victory.

Bilton got their first win of the season by beating Guiseley, who are still without a win, by five wickets.

Guiseley batted first and were all out for 168 with two balls remaining of the innings. Captain James Thistlethwaite top scored with 37.

Bilton managed to overhaul the total with 12 overs remaining, half-century maker Ryan Bradshaw (66) and Joshua Doherty (46) leading the way.

Burley-in-Wharfdale got another win as they beat defending champions Beckwithshaw by five wickets.

The visitors batted first and were bowled out for 137, Nicky Bulcock (4-25) and Sam Fox (3-28) doing most of the damage.

Burley then went in to bat and a super batting performance from Daniel Revis (80) saw the home side get to the target within 22.2 overs.

Horsforth suffered their second defeat of the season in a 91-run home loss at the hands of Pool.

The visitors batted first and put a target of 155 on the board. Opener Charlie Bell top scored with 56 as Ben Heritage returned 7-26 to give Horsforth hope of victory.

The home side, however, were skittled for just 64 as David Amos (6-25) and Matthew Naylor (4-39) combined for Pool.

Rawdon saw off a tough Otley side to triumph by four wickets against the early leaders.

Otley batted first and put on a total of 150, Chris Thompson top-scoring with 30. Marcus Berryman enjoyed the best figures for Rawdon, taking 4-39.

The hosts then raced to victory within 31 overs, opener George Myers (54) setting them on the way with a quickfire half-century.

Top scorers in Division Two were hosts Hall Park, who were led to 327-8 by 92 from Wyngard, 58 from Lester and 43 from Wilkinson, who took 4-3 and combined with McEneaney (5-17) as Colton collapsed to 21 all out.