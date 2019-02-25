Kids bowled over at day of cricket

Youth cricket teams from Yorkshire and Lancashire went head-to-head recently at the Unity of Roses Festival.

Children, aged 8-12, from the Lord’s Taverners Wicketz projects in Leeds and Manchester came together for a day of competition and life skills workshops, to celebrate all that is good about playing cricket.

The day included a tour of Emirates Old Trafford, and the opportunity to quiz Lancashire fast bowler Saqib Mahmood, before enjoying their own Unity of the Roses clash on the cricket field.