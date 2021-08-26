Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anusha Sharma enjoyed a meal at Leeds' Bundobust before the game. Photo: Bundobust

The batsman was joined at Bundobust by his wife Anushka Sharma, popular Hindi actress and co-founder of the production company Clean Slate Filmz.

The pair enjoyed a range of Gujarati vegetarian and vegan street food from the bar and restaurant, which has grown in popularity since opening its doors in 2014.

Kohli, 32, is hoping to direct India's cricket team to victory in the match this week being held at Headingley Stadium, which got underway yesterday.

This is the third test of the series.

Kohli became captain of India's cricket team back in January 2017 after a string of successes in his test-captaincy in 2014.

Known for his firm hand over his team mates as captain, his discipline is said to have led India to a long stay at number one in the test rankings and to their first series win in Australia.

Kohli currently holds the world record for being the fastest batsman to 8000, 9000, 10000, 11000 and 12000 runs in ODI cricket, and has the best ever test rating, ODI rating and T20I rating in history.

The cricketer has also won several awards in his time in the sport, including the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy, the Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World and the Arjuna Award.

You can watch the match at Headingley Stadium on Sky Sports Cricket 7am till 10pm, or live stream it on the Sky Go app.

You can also listen to commentary on the game on BBC 5 Live Sports Extra till 29 August.