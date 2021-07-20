Harry Duke backed by Yorkshire Vikings to realise his opening potential

PROMISING: Yorkshire's Harry Duke. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

The Vikings open their 50-over campaign against Surrey at Scarborough, their line-up denied a host of players who are taking part in The Hundred, most playing for the Headingley-based Northern Superchargers franchise, who start their respective campaign against Welsh Fire Men on Saturday.

But, while the likes of Adil Rashid, Adam Lyth, Root and Jonny Bairstow are engaged elsewhere, along with head coach Andrew Gale who is assisting Superchargers’ boss Darren Lehmann, Pyrah is hoping some of the club’s emerging talent step up to make the most of their opportunity.

And, in 19-year-old wicket-keeper Duke, the Vikings have somebody they believe has the potential to lead from the front.

“I’ve been really impressed with Dukey and am keen to give him an opportunity at the top of the order in white ball cricket,” said Pyrah, who will coach the Vikings in Gale’s absence.

“He reminds me of a young Joe Root when he came through, who probably didn’t have the power but has a good cricket brain.

“We sent Rooty up to the top when he was a youngster, and look what it’s done for him. Let’s see how Dukey goes.

“His temperament is excellent.”

