Hanging Heaton edge out New Farnley in Heavy Woollen Cup final thriller

Hanging Heaton won a thrilling Heavey Woollen Cup final, edging out New Farnley by just two runs to pick up the first of what could be three trophies in as many weeks.

Having lost opening partner Gary Fellows with only 38 on the board, Nick Connolly dug deep, carrying his bat throughout the Heaton innings for a well-crafted 110.

New Farnley's Steve Bullen scored an unbeaten 126 but still ended up on the losing side.

He put on 93 for the sixth wicket with David Stiff (39) and with Aqsad Ali weighing in with a useful 18, Heaton set a target of 264-6.

That quickly looked a long way off when Tom Chippendale trapped Simon Lambert lbw with the first ball of the New Farnley innings, and then removed David Cummings in the second over.

Opener Steve Bullen and captain Lee Goddard got the innings back on track until Goddard was run out for 23 and that became the pattern, with Bullen’s partners unable to stick around for long.

But then he linked up with David McCallum (41) and hopes were raised as the pair put 73 for the eighth wicket.

Bullen went on to make an unbeaten 126 but Stiff’s tense final over managed to thwart his charge.

Next week Heaton face Wakefield Thornes in the final of the Black Sheep Trophy with the national T20 finals to come on 16 September.