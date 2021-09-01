The visitors reached 102-1 at lunch in their second innings, a lead of 182, with Hampshire missing their gun pace bowlers Kyle Abbott and Brad Wheal through injury.

Abbott, one of the leading performers in this year’s competition, has gone for a scan on a foot problem, while Wheal’s injury has yet to be disclosed.

Yorkshire were already in charge going into the day, leading by 114 with their total standing at 34-1, and they experienced few alarms beneath overcast skies as they chiselled out runs with relative comfort.

Gary Ballance and Yorkshire CCC bidding for victory at Hampshire (Picture: SWPix.com)

Tom Kohler-Cadmore has 49, his highest score of the Championship season, and George Hill 43, Yorkshire scoring 68 in the session in 31 overs.

Hill had 10 to his name and Kohler-Cadmore 16 when play began in front of a crowd of around 500.

Heal shimmied down the track to strike the left-arm spin of Liam Dawson over the top for four, while Kohler-Cadmore showed his power by striking the same bowler for six over mid-wicket.

Dawson kept things tight from the Pavilion End, from where he bowled unchanged throughout the session, but Mason Crane, the leg-spinner, was expensive from the hotel side of the ground.

Crane conceded 11 from his first over, including two fours by Kohler-Cadmore, who seized on a couple of rank drag-downs to hoist him to leg.

Crane was removed from the attack after five ineffective overs for 27, although Dawson did create one chance, wicketkeeper Lewis McManus failing to stump Hill on 39 when the batsman was tempted out of his ground.