At tea on the final day, the hosts are 120-4 in their second innings from 80 overs as they attempt to grind out the draw having been set a fanciful target of 393.

After managing only one wicket in the morning session, Jordan Thompson trapping Joe Weatherley leg-before for 43, Yorkshire managed only one wicket in the afternoon too, Nick Gubbins mis-timing a pull straight back to Matthew Fisher, the bowler, who leapt up and caught the ball in his right hand.

Hampshire scored 44 in the session in 29 overs having hit 50 in 32 during the morning exchanges.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary Ballance and Yorkshire CCC bidding for victory at Hampshire (Picture: SWPix.com)

At one stage this afternoon, as Yorkshire captain Steve Patterson rotated his bowlers and improvised his fields, the visitors sent down eight successive maidens.

Mason Crane, the nightwatchman who had yet to score having faced five deliveries on the third evening, is still at the crease with 28 from 192 balls, one run short of his career-best score.

With him is James Vince, the Hampshire captain, who has 14 to his name.

One glimmer of hope for Yorkshire is that the second new-ball is available straight after the interval.