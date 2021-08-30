It feels like a bowling morning at the Ageas Bowl, and the pitch has a noticeable tinge of green.

Yorkshire have omitted the following five players from their 16-man squad: David Willey, Duanne Olivier, Will Fraine, Matthew Waite and Jonny Tattersall.

Yorkshire begin the divisional stage of the County Championship bottom of the top flight with 4.5 points carried through from the group stages.

Gary Ballance and Yorkshire CCC bidding for victory at Hampshire (Picture: SWPix.com)

Hampshire are two places above them in fourth with 8.5 points, with Warwickshire leading on 21.

There are four games remaining, with each match worth up to 24 points - 16 for the win, plus eight bonus points (five batting, three bowling).

Yorkshire: Lyth, Hill, Kohler-Cadmore, Ballance, Brook, Bess, Duke, Thompson, Fisher, Patterson (captain), Coad.