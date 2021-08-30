The left-hander reached exactly 10,000 Championship runs with a trademark cover-driven four off pace bowler Kyle Abbott.

But he departed in Abbott’s next over without adding to his score when he was pinned lbw pushing forward for six.

It left Yorkshire 13-1 in the 10th over after they had been sent into bat beneath overcast skies on a green-looking pitch.

Gary Ballance and Yorkshire CCC bidding for victory at Hampshire (Picture: SWPix.com)

Considering the conditions, with the ball moving around and the bounce perhaps somewhat unpredictable already, Yorkshire could be pretty pleased with a lunchtime total of 60-1 from 31 overs.

George Hill has toughed it out impressively for 31 from 101 balls, while Tom Kohler-Cadmore has knuckled down to make 13 from 56 deliveries.

Hampshire’s bowling has been steady without, perhaps, having the necessary precision to back up James Vince’s decision to bowl first.

Yorkshire omitted David Willey, Duanne Olivier, Will Fraine, Matthew Waite and Jonny Tattersall from their 16-man squad for this game.

The White Rose county started the divisional stage of the Championship bottom of the top flight with 4.5 points carried through from the group stage.

Hampshire are two places above them in fourth with 8.5 points, with Warwickshire leading on 21.

There are four games left, with each match worth up to 24 points - 16 for the win, plus eight bonus points (five batting, three bowling).

Yorkshire: Lyth, Hill, Kohler-Cadmore, Ballance, Brook, Bess, Duke, Thompson, Fisher, Patterson (captain), Coad.