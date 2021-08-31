The pace bowler had the Hampshire captain caught by George Hill at deep-backward square-leg off a top-edged pull as the hosts reached 109-6 at tea on day two.

Vince scored 49 from 90 balls with nine fours and had been stranded one short of his half-century for 10 deliveries prior to his dismissal.

It was a poor shot at an important stage of the game, leaving Hampshire 86-4 in reply to Yorkshire’s 243, but it was reward for some persevering bowling from Fisher, who has figures of 9-4-24-2 at the interval.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary Ballance and Yorkshire CCC bidding for victory at Hampshire (Picture: SWPix.com)

Hampshire were in trouble at 16-3 just before lunch but Vince and Tom Alsop added 70.

However, their plight deepened once more when Yorkshire claimed a fifth scalp with the total on 93, Dom Bess spinning a beauty past Alsop’s outside edge to hit the top of the left-hander’s off stump.

Alsop scored 12 in two hours, 21 minutes, reflecting that batting remains hard work.