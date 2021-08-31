Hampshire v Yorkshire CCC: Fisher reels in prize wicket
MATTHEW FISHER took the key wicket of James Vince as Yorkshire battled for first innings supremacy at the Ageas Bowl.
The pace bowler had the Hampshire captain caught by George Hill at deep-backward square-leg off a top-edged pull as the hosts reached 109-6 at tea on day two.
Vince scored 49 from 90 balls with nine fours and had been stranded one short of his half-century for 10 deliveries prior to his dismissal.
It was a poor shot at an important stage of the game, leaving Hampshire 86-4 in reply to Yorkshire’s 243, but it was reward for some persevering bowling from Fisher, who has figures of 9-4-24-2 at the interval.
Hampshire were in trouble at 16-3 just before lunch but Vince and Tom Alsop added 70.
However, their plight deepened once more when Yorkshire claimed a fifth scalp with the total on 93, Dom Bess spinning a beauty past Alsop’s outside edge to hit the top of the left-hander’s off stump.
Alsop scored 12 in two hours, 21 minutes, reflecting that batting remains hard work.
Jordan Thompson struck with the first ball of the final over before tea, trapping Liam Dawson lbw for 11, ensuring that Yorkshire remain in charge.