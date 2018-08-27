Farce as Farsley concede Priestley Cup final to Woodlands

Woodlands are Priestley Cup winners without a ball being bowled in the final.

Yesterday’s match against Farsley was rained off and the teams were due to try again today but Farsley conceded the match because a number of their players were unavailable.

In a statement the Bradford League said Farsley had “insisted that they were unable to field a suitable side as four of their key players would be unavailable to play and they did not have adequate replacements available for the reserve date which has been known all season.

“We are extremely disappointed and saddened by Farsley’s decision to forfeit the match. This has never happened before and it is something we never want to see repeated. We will be holding an investigation into Farsley’s decision.”