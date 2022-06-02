Led for the first time by the captain-coach pairing of Stokes and Brendon McCullum, with new director of cricket Rob Key also watching on, England enjoyed a glorious start to the international summer at the home of cricket.

Stokes had publicly declared his side were working from “a blank canvas” following a dismal sequence of one victory in 17 attempts and promptly saw all 10 of the tourists’ wickets tumble inside 40 overs.

England’s record wicket-taker, 39-year-old James Anderson, and Durham’s 23-year-old debutant Matthew Potts took four each as the combination of experience and fresh blood paid off in spades. Stuart Broad, returning alongside Anderson at Stokes’ insistence following their controversial dropping in the West Indies, also struck and the skipper wrapped the innings himself by picking up last man Trent Boult.

GOT HIM: England's Matthew Potts celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Kane Williamson during day one of the first Test match betwee the two this summer at Lord's Picture: Adam Davy/PA

The only black mark on proceedings came for the luckless Jack Leach, who suffered a concussion early on after an awkward landing in the field. Lancashire leg-spinner Matt Parkinson was summoned from Manchester and will make his debut as England’s first ever concussion substitute.

Home openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley then reached 19 without loss before tea to sow the seeds of what should be a significant lead.

Stokes’ first act as the country’s 81st Test captain was to lose the toss, but everything else fell into place as the old firm of Anderson and Broad dominated the opening exchanges.

Both had vowed to win back their places after being axed for the Caribbean trip in March and Anderson took just seven deliveries to show the folly of that decision. Challenging Will Young with just enough swing from a full length, he took the outside edge that zipped through low towards third slip.

England players celebrate the wicket of New Zealand's Tom Latham during day one at Lord's Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Jonny Bairstow leapt into action, diving low to his left to pull off a one-handed stunner. The Yorkshireman juggled the next attempt Anderson sent his way but clung on at the second attempt to see off Tom Latham and make it two for two.

Not to be outdone, Broad was rewarded for a consistently attacking length when Devon Conway - a double centurion on this ground last summer - nicked one through to give Bairstow his third catch in a row.

The early breakthroughs laid an ideal foundation for Potts to take over and made a superb case for the next generation. He struck gold with his fifth delivery in the international arena, with Kiwi captain and star batter Kane Williamson edging low to keeper Ben Foakes to leave his side in disarray at 12-4.

Williamson is short of form and Potts has been flying in Division Two, but it was still a significant scalp. His first spell stretched to eight impressive overs as he grabbed another two before the lunch break, Daryl Mitchell (13) playing into his own stumps and Tom Blundell (14) losing his off stump to one that nipped back.

OVER TO YOU England Test captain Ben Stokes (left) and predecessor Joe Root at Lord's Picture: Adam Davy/PA

The interval came with England rampant at 39-6, with New Zealand playing a few riskier shots after the restart. That approach allowed them to nudge up beyond three figures, Colin de Grandhomme’s unbeaten 42 and a chancey 26 from Tim Southee helping swell the total, but the hosts remained in control.

Anderson had Kyle Jamieson and Southee caught hooking at fine leg to finish with 4-66, with Potts snaring Ajaz Patel lbw with the first ball of his second spell. He was forced to leave the field with cramp before he could make it onto the Lord’s honours board, with Stokes taking over to bring things to a close.

England negotiated their way to the tea break on 19 without loss.

Zak Crawley scored 14 from 26 deliveries, with Alex Lees adding five from 10 and the home side’s dominance continued in the evening session, with Lees holding firm and Crawley starting to time the ball nicely as he reeled off a series of sweetly-struck boundaries.

In the 13th over of the innings England passed the 50 mark and looked in full control of proceedings.

Just seven runs short of a half century, Crawley was dismissed by Jamieson.

The Kent opener had looked confident, with his 43 runs coming off just 56 deliveries and including seven boundaries, before he nicked behind to Blundell. England were 59-1, trailing by 73 runs.

On his return to the side at an unfamiliar position of number three, Ollie Pope was unable to make a significant impact on England’s total.

The Surrey batter edged Jamieson behind to wicketkeeper Blundell for just seven runs.