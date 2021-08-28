Ollie Robinson produced a dazzling display of seam bowling as England steamrollered India on the fourth morning of the Headingley Test, romping to victory by an innings and 76 runs.

The tourists had scraped and clawed their way back into the game on day three, reaching 215 for two to clear much of their foreboding 354-run deficit, but saw their resistance reduced to rubble as England squared the LV= Insurance Series 1-1 in emphatic fashion.

Thousands of fans flocked to Emerald Headingley Stadium to watch day three of the Test and, in the tradition of Fancy Dress Day, many sported their best and most outrageous outfits.

Here are 13 of the best fancy-dress pictures from the day, taken by our photographer Steve Riding:

