England v India, second Test: Shocking collapse sees England suffer heavy defeat at Lord’s

Quiet: India's Mohammed Siraj (centre) celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jos Buttler during his side's victory at Lord's. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

The hosts were reduced to clinging for dear life in their second innings, unable to survive for 60 overs after surrendering an advantage they had spent three days painstakingly carving out.

In the end they were rounded up for 120 with 8.1 overs left on the fifth evening, Mohammed Siraj bowling James Anderson to seal an unforgettable 151-run victory at the home of cricket.

India had seized the momentum through the unlikeliest of sources as career-best knocks from tailenders Mohammed Shami (56no) and Jasprit Bumrah (34no) unexpectedly left India in control.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over and out: England's James Anderson leaves the field after being the last man out, dismissed by India's Mohammed Siraj. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

England slumped to 67 for five as their top-order collapsed, but Jos Buttler threatened to pull things out of the fire with a 96-ball rearguard that was not quite enough to stop the tourists taking a 1-0 series lead.

England had started as marginal favourites, just 154 behind and needing another four wickets to finish India off, and strengthened their grip when Ollie Robinson picked up danger man Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma in his opening spell.What followed was an extended period of unedifying chaos in the field as Shami and Bumrah ignored their modest reputations with the bat to pile the pressure on with an unbroken ninth-wicket stand of 89.

India could have declared at lunch, already 259 ahead, but Virat Kohli dragged England back into the field for nine balls before waving his men in.

While some rampant optimists were still pondering if a required rate of 4.5 an over was somehow possible, India were preparing their new-ball raid. For the first time in history England lost both openers for ducks in a home innings, with Rory Burns and Dom Sibley making an unwanted appearance in the annals.

With India visibly bouncing with adrenaline, Haseeb Hameed nicked Shami just in front of the cordon. Another couple of inches and England would have been mourning a third duck in two overs and Hameed a second in his comeback appearance.

But there was no happy ending for the 24-year-old, who was dropped in the slips on four and finally fell for nine to Ishant’s nip-backer. Root defied the pressure with a flurry of boundaries off Bumrah, but lost another key ally when Ishant got Jonny Bairstow on the cusp of tea, lbw on referral.

England’s hopes hung heavy on Root (33) but he met his match three balls after the restart, forced to play by Bumrah and feeding Kohli at first slip. Buttler and Moeen held the fort for more than 15 overs but needed luck - Kohli shelling Buttler on two and Moeen caught behind off a no-ball.

Siraj broke the game open with two wickets in two balls, snapping up outside edges off Moeen and Sam Curran.

Robinson was greeted with a volley of verbals from Kohli - who later offered a conciliatory fist bump - but kept Buttler company bravely for 35 deliveries. With 9.1 overs left in the tank he was beaten by Bumrah, who demanded DRS when the lbw shout was ignored.

Buttler (13) was next, ending almost three hours of stern defence with a feather off Siraj. and Anderson could only last three balls,.