England coach Paul Collingwood looking for more from Chris Jordan and T20 death bowlers

Expensive: England bowler Chris Jordan has taken some punishment at end of recent England T20 games. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Jordan is renowned as one of the world’s best fielders and his batting in the first two T20s against the West Indies has been a fillip in the Caribbean, although he has seemed to go off the boil while bowling at the death.

For so long England’s go-to as the game reaches a crescendo, Jordan was pummelled by Jimmy Neesham in England’s T20 World Cup loss against New Zealand in November, leaking 23 in the over that shifted the momentum of the semi-final.

He was flayed for three sixes in four balls towards the end of Sunday’s second T20 against the Windies, who came within two runs of pulling off a terrific heist, although England prevailed to square the five-match series.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Improving: England's Liam Livingstone is recovering from a throat infection and could face the Windies today. Picture: AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili

Collingwood refused to single out any individuals, preferring to highlight the overall contributions of England’s all-time leading T20 wicket-taker, but he acknowledged they must improve their bowling in the pressure scenarios.

He said: “CJ gives you a lot in other parts of the game, of course. He’s the perfect kind of T20 cricketer.

“But in the end that death bowling is something we need to improve on.

“We can’t hide away from the fact that it is an area that, if we get right, then it is a very formidable side. We just have to make sure that we can rely on four or five to do the job at any given time.

Can do better: England coach Paul Collingwood. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

“Whether it’s CJ, whether it’s Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer when he gets himself fit – there’s a lot of players out there who can do the job.”

Collingwood revealed big-hitting batting all-rounder Liam Livingstone could return to the side as England ponder whether to freshen up their line-up, having used just 12 of their 17-strong squad in last weekend’s double-header.

Livingstone has been sidelined so far because of a throat inflammation, but he is one of the leading white-ball talents in the country and is one of just four England males to have registered a T20 international hundred.

Collingwood said: “Liam’s had oesophagitis. He’s getting a lot more energy back in himself, he’s looking more himself, so hopefully he’s fine, there’s a good chance.”

Collingwood is one of two England assistants, alongside Graham Thorpe, but has stepped up as stand-in coach for this series, with all matches played in Barbados, in the absence of Chris Silverwood, resting after the Ashes.

Former Yorkshire bowler Silverwood has come in for criticism following England’s 4-0 defeat in Australia, but his tenure, largely against the backdrop of Covid and with restrictive environments often in place, has been defended by Collingwood.

England have attempted to mitigate the claustrophobic nature of bubbles by resting and rotating players to keep them fresh, which has often meant they have been unable to field their best side, while this whistle-stop tour is taking place without the likes of T20 regulars Jos Buttler, Yorkshire’s Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan, plus Ben Stokes and Mark Wood.

Collingwood added: “I’ve got utmost respect for what Spoons (Silverwood) has had to deal with over the past three years as a coach.

“I don’t think you could have got a more difficult period to try to get the best out of the team.

“I sympathise 100 per cent with what the guys have gone through in the Ashes.