England battle to avoid three-day defeat as Pakistan pounce at Lord’s

England could face an innings defeat inside three days after Pakistan ripped through the hosts’ top order at Lord’s.

Joe Root’s 68 was the only real resistance as England slumped to 111-6 at tea, still needing 68 to make the tourists bat again in the first NatWest Test.

England's Joe Root walks off dejected after getting out on day three at Lord's. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Captain Root dominated a 60-run stand with Dawid Malan for the fourth wicket, but the latter’s dismissal prompted a collapse of four wickets for 19 runs.

Mohammad Amir had Malan caught behind for 12 and then bowled Jonny Bairstow (nought) two balls later.

Ben Stokes was caught at midwicket off Shadab Khan for nine, before Root’s 120-ball stay was ended when he was lbw to Mohammad Abbas.

Abbas had earlier trapped Alastair Cook in front for just one, while Mark Stoneman fell to Shadab for nine.

Jos Buttler at least looked good on his Test comeback, confidently making his way to 24 as England settled a little after tea.

Debutant Dom Bess was alongside him, making it to seven as the home side pushed on to 140-6, still 39 behind.

After the tourists’ top scorer Babar Azam was ruled out of the rest of the series with a broken arm, England needed just one more wicket on the third day’s resumption.

Pakistan started again on 350-8 and managed to hold England up for another 4.3 overs and extend the last-wicket stand to 26 before Mark Wood bounced out No 11 Mohammad Abbas.